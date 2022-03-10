TV Tonight: our highlights for Thursday, March 10

On TV tonight, Billy chats about the theme of 'home' is another brilliant Billy Connolly Does… on GOLD/NOW, The Apprentice continues on BBC1, Sandi is in Cornwall for another Extraordinary Escapes with Sandi Toksvig on C4 and Clare Balding presents Crufts 2022 on C4 and More4. Here’s what you shouldn’t miss on TV tonight.

Billy Connolly Does…, 9pm, GOLD/NOW

Shooting the breeze with Billy. (Image credit: GOLD)

This week’s collection of archive stand-up and interviews, as well as anecdotes told in the present day, takes the theme of ‘home’. There’s advice on buying a house – ‘check for dead animals and mattresses’ – and a story about Sean Connery getting lost on his way to visit Billy in the 1990s and not being able to work the satnav. ‘But you’re James Bond!’ said an exasperated Billy. We also hear what former neighbour David Hockney’s mum thought was missing from a lovely sunny day – washing on the line. You’ll be hard-pressed to find a more joyous hour of TV this week.

★★★★ JP

The Apprentice, 9pm, BBC1

Lord Sugar’s tasks the candidates to create a baby food. (Image credit: BBC)

Lord Sugar dishes out a task that should be child’s play – creating and selling a brand of baby food. Half of each team is in the kitchen, where things get heated. The other half are working on branding, pushing good taste to its limits! Later, the candidates are rattled by the pitches – always a crèche course in cringe – as their efforts prove hard for some potential clients to digest. In the boardroom, Lord Sugar scoffs at teething problems – it’s time to play favourites and send at least one candidate home early.

★★★★ ER

Extraordinary Escapes with Sandi Toksvig, season 2, 9pm, C4

Sue and Sandi enjoy each other’s company. (Image credit: C4)

Sandi is away with one of her heroes – actor Sue Johnston. The pair are in Cornwall, staying at three stunning properties. First is a modern beach house with huge glass doors that let in the sound of the waves. Next is a fairy-tale cottage in the woods, which is Sue’s dream house. ‘They might have a problem getting me out,’ she smiles. Finally, the friends stay at a small but perfectly formed bolthole on an alpaca farm, where, in between chatting and sipping wine, the pair discover what a ‘poover’ is.

★★★★ JL

Crufts 2022, from 3pm, C4 & More4

Clare Balding hosts. (Image credit: More4)

More than 20,000 dogs will be vying for the prizes as the world’s most prestigious dog show returns to the NEC Birmingham. Postponed last year due to the pandemic, this year’s competition is likely to be hotly contested. Clare Balding returns to host coverage, with vet Paul Manktelow among the other presenters. Look out for the adorable Hungarian Pumis making their class debut, and enjoy the royal gun dog display to commemorate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

★★★★★ TL

Pieces of Her, season 1, Netflix

Toni Collette and Bella Heathcote as mother and daughter. (Image credit: Netflix)

Toni Collette stars in this thriller, set in a sleepy Georgia town where a young woman, Andy Oliver (Bella Heathcote), is celebrating her birthday with her mother Laura (Collette). After a gunman opens fire at a shopping-mall diner, Andy is shocked when Laura stops the shooter with some professional combat moves. When a video of the incident goes viral, Laura’s face is plastered all over the media, and secrets emerge about her past. As Andy flees the family home, can she piece together Laura’s real identity and stay one step ahead of some dangerous people who knew Laura in her former life?

Deadpool 2, 9pm, Film4

Cyborg assassin: Let’s get this bad boy done. (Image credit: Film4)

Just as snarky and fourth-wall-breaking as the original, this sequel for expletive-prone superhero Deadpool (played perfectly by Ryan Reynolds) is also equally as fun, if not more so. He puts an X Men-style gang together, imaginatively calling them the X-Force, to go up against time-travelling cyborg Cable (Josh Brolin), who is out to kill a sullen super-powered teen (Julian Dennison). In-jokes, parody and flip one-liners proliferate, as does insane OTT carnage. It’s a total blast.

Winter Paralympics , from 6am, C4

, from 6am, C4 Test Cricket, West Indies v England, 1.30pm, BT Sport 1

