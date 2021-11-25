TV Tonight: our highlights for Thursday, Nov. 25

On TV tonight, there are some delicious dishes to please a crowd as Mary Berry: Love to Cook continues on BBC2, followed by Nadiya's Fast Flavours also on BBC2 with some very tasty dessert recipes (watch out for the no bake chocolate and mint roll!) and the current series of Taskmaster comes to a close on C4. Here’s what you shouldn’t miss on TV tonight.

Mary Berry: Love to Cook, 8pm, BBC2

Mary visits Sally-Anne at community bakery Homebaked in Liverpool. (Image credit: BBC)

Mary is in her element as she creates four crowd-pleasing dishes. Her first is a simple walnut and cheese biscuit, great to have on standby when you’ve a houseful of hungry guests, followed by sticky soy and ginger pork garnished with chilli, spring onions and coriander. Next is a lamb rogan curry, followed by profiteroles dipped in chocolate and filled with cream. No one should be scared of choux pastry says Mary, so there’s no excuse not to give these a go! She also visits a community bakery in Liverpool, meets a lawyer who smokes his own meat and an extraordinary cake maker called Robin.

★★★★ JL

Nadiya's Fast Flavours, 8.30pm, BBC2

Nadiya rustles up some delicious biscuits. (Image credit: BBC)

‘If you are going to treat yourself, then you may as well do it in style,’ beams Nadiya as she shares her best and most indulgent dessert recipes. She begins with a new twist on a tart – a pretzel nut brûlee – which looks divine, and then rustles up a coffee and walnut focaccia, which is a cake disguised as bread and that’s never a bad thing. Next it’s lemon and basil shortbread biscuits with a raspberry jam and white chocolate filling, before this sugar high ends with a no-bake chocolate and mint roll.

★★★★ JL

Taskmaster, 9pm, C4

Who will Greg crown winner? (Image credit: C4)

The contest is tantalisingly close as four of the five contestants are within a few points of one another on the leaderboard. In a last-ditch attempt to win Greg’s bronzed bonce in tonight’s superb final, Alan Davies presents a voodoo doll of himself containing a surprise, Desiree Burch performs an impressive physical feat, and the Taskmaster himself is summed up using the phrase ‘caring uncle minpict’.

★★★★★ SP

Best box set to watch on TV tonight

Tiger King 2, Netflix

The story of big cats and epic feuds continues for a second season. (Image credit: Netflix)

Remember the first lockdown when it seemed like the whole world was tuning into Tiger King? The series ended with the gun-toting, mullet-haired Joe Exotic – real name Joseph Maldonado-Passage – being jailed after hiring a hitman to kill his long-time nemesis, animal rights activist Carole Baskin, who had campaigned to close his private zoo in Oklahoma. Now, a second season, picks up the story, though it remains to be seen just how much Exotic will star given that he’s currently serving a 22-year prison sentence for animal abuse and the murder-for-hire plot. Baskin has also refused to take part in the documentary but she will star in her own series on Discovery+, a two-parter called Carole Baskin’s Cage Fight (from Saturday, Nov. 13), which continues her fight to shut down private zoos.

Best film to watch on TV tonight

All the President's Men, 10pm, BBC4

The true story of a whitewash at the White House. (Image credit: BBC)

For a subject so dense, director Alan J Pakula’s portrayal of the events that ultimately knocked Richard Nixon off his perch is a magnificent achievement. It is based on the book by Carl Bernstein and Bob Woodward, the two Washington Post reporters who broke the story behind the Watergate scandal, with Bernstein played by Dustin Hoffman and Woodward by Robert Redford. Both give performances that show the actors at the height of their skills, and Jason Robards also shines as their fearsome editor.

Live Sport

UEFA Europa League, Rapid Vienna v West Ham United, 5.15pm (k-o 5.45pm), BT Sport 1

5.15pm (k-o 5.45pm), BT Sport 1 NFL, Detroit Lions v Chicago Bears, 5pm (k-o 5.30pm), Sky Sports Main Event/NOW

Soaps on TV tonight

EastEnders , 7.40pm, BBC1

, 7.40pm, BBC1 Emmerdale , 7pm, ITV

, 7pm, ITV Hollyoaks , 6.30pm, C4

, 6.30pm, C4 Neighbours, 6pm, Channel 5

Home and Away is now on its Christmas break until Dec. 31, when it will return to 5Star at 6pm and 6.30pm.

