‘Nadiya's Fast Flavours’: all you need to know about Nadiya Hussain’s new BBC2 cookery series

Nadiya’s Fast Flavours on BBC2 sees former Great British Bake Off winner Nadiya Hussain on a mission to liven up familiar dishes with surprising ingredients. Lockdown got people cooking more than ever before but, after a few months of trying adventurous new recipes, many have reverted back to making the same old standbys. This is something Nadiya Hussain wants to change in her latest BBC2 series Nadiya’s Fast Flavours which she hopes will inject some fizzing flavours back into our meals.

So we caught up with Nadiya to give us her guide to Nadiya's Fast Flavours on BBC2…

Nadiya's Fast Flavours begins on Thursday Nov.11, 8.30pm on BBC2. It’s a six-part series, with episodes released weekly on BBCiPlayer afterwards. We’ve yet to hear if there’s US or worldwide release date but we’ll update when we can.

What happens ‘Nadiya's Fast Flavours’?

Former Great British Bake Off winner Nadiya Hussain told us: "The kitchen was a good place to be in the pandemic. It allowed us to enjoy being a bit more adventurous and now we’re coming out of lockdown and people are going back to their lives. I want to show that we can do that, but we can also keep doing what we loved during lockdown, such as cooking exciting tasty meals. It just needs to be faster so we can manage the family, work and home life balance."

In 'Nadiya's Fast Flavours', Nadiya Hussain introduces us to great ideas for quick fuss-free recipes. (Image credit: BBC)

‘Nadiya's Fast Flavours’ episodes

The six-part series Nadiya's Fast Flavours has weekly themes such as Treat Yourself and Chill-Out Days with the recipes packed with an unusual combination of ingredients to send tastebuds into overdrive.

“In the first episode of Nadiya's Fast Flavours, Comfort Food, I add evaporated milk and Marmite to macaroni and cheese for a sweet, salty depth of flavour and crunch cheesy puff crisps into the cheese sauce,” says Nadiya. “It’s the best mac and cheese you’ll ever taste!”

Nadiya uses custard powder in her twist on French bread, Bombay mix in her burgers and fennel seeds and blueberries in her ice-cream cake.

“I straddle two worlds, British and Bangladeshi, and I used to worry about combining flavours that felt classically British with flavours I grew up with," she explains. "Gradually, I realised the joy of being part of two worlds is being able to throw the rule book away!”