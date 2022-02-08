TV Tonight: our highlights for Tuesday, Feb. 8

On TV tonight, Ben Whishaw delivers a fantastic performance in new BBC1 drama This Is Going to Hurt, Mo Gilligan presents the Brit Awards 2022 on ITV, Ben Fogle is on the Shetland island of Yell in New Lives in the Wild on Channel 5 and Mel Giedroyc is back with another series of Unforgivable on Dave. Here’s what you shouldn’t miss on TV tonight.

This Is Going to Hurt, 9pm, BBC1

Adam (Ben Whishaw) helps another mum-to-be. (Image credit: BBC)

Back-to-back shifts, hypochondriacs and racist mothers-to-be – it’s all in a day’s work for junior doctor Adam (Ben Whishaw) in this adaptation of Adam Kay’s best-selling memoir. Working in a labour ward, Adam’s day involves getting drenched in blood, mentoring anxious trainee Shruti (Ambika Mod) and disappointing his friends when he has to work another shift. The creators have described this as a ‘love letter to the NHS’, but it’s also a reminder of the pressure we place on the people within it.

★★★★★ SP

Brit Awards 2022, 8pm, ITV

Mo Gilligan hosts. (Image credit: ITV)

Adele and Abba are up for awards, and comedian Mo Gilligan replaces Jack Whitehall as host for this year’s new-look show, from London’s O2 Arena. Male and female categories have been dropped, while there are new ones, including Dance, Pop/R&B and Alternative/Rock. Ed Sheeran, Dave and Liam Gallagher are among the stars performing on the night. Earlier, there is red carpet coverage on ITV2 (7pm).

★★★★ RMC

Ben Fogle: New Lives in the Wild, 9pm, Channel 5

Living on the edge: Ben with Jason and Helen. (Image credit: Channel 5)

Ben travels to the remote isle of Yell in the Shetland Islands to visit former headteacher Helen and her partner Jason. Three years ago, the pair quit their stressful jobs in Kent and bought a run-down cottage at the very edge of Britain. With no crofting or building experience, the pair have battled to renovate their new home (it rained inside for the first few years) and teach themselves how to farm the land. It’s no easy life, but the pair are obviously so much happier in this wild and windy place.

★★★ JL

Mel Giedroyc: Unforgivable, 10pm, Dave

Mel and Lou Sanders are back. (Image credit: UKTV)

Mel returns with the comedy show in which celebrities are invited to confess their funniest secrets, lies and transgressions. This week, Mel and her assistant Lou Sanders are joined by stand-up comedians Sarah Millican, Jamali Maddix and Chris McCausland. ‘We’ll be welcoming a whole roster of deliciously naughty, mucky guests – and expect some big surprises coming out of our booth,’ says Mel.

★★★ RMC

Best box set to watch on TV tonight

The Teacher, episodes 1-4, My5

Samuel Bottomley as Kyle and Sheridan Smith as teacher Jenna. (Image credit: Channel 5)

English teacher Jenna Garvey (Sheridan Smith) is popular with staff and pupils alike, but outside of work her life is going off the rails – and after one particularly drunken night out, she’s horrified to be arrested for sleeping with one of her 15-year-old pupils, Kyle (Ackley Bridge’s Samuel Bottomley). As she desperately tries to piece together her memories of that night, Jenna has to face her own demons and ask herself: is she capable of such a despicable act? Thanks to a sharp script and top-notch performances, this four-parter – also starring former Strictly champ Kelvin Fletcher – will keep you guessing.

Best film to watch on TV tonight

Black Rain, 9pm, Film4

Michael Douglas stars. (Image credit: Film4)

American cops Michael Douglas and Andy Garcia are escorting a Japanese criminal from New York to Osaka, but when he is snatched from under their noses they have to team up with the local police to get him back. Ridley Scott’s tough, expertly handled thriller is stylish with impressive action sequences. Yusaku Matsuda is splendidly villainous as the master crook.

Live Sport

Winter Olympics 2022 , from 6am, BBC2 & BBC1

, from 6am, BBC2 & BBC1 Premier League, Burnley v Manchester United, 7pm (k-o 8pm), BT Sport 1

Soaps on TV tonight

Don't miss This Is Going to Hurt on TV tonight – Ben Whishaw is fabulous as junior doctor Adam.

