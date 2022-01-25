TV Tonight: our highlights for Tuesday, Jan. 25

On TV tonight, the lavish new Julian Fellowes period drama, The Gilded Age, begins on Sky Atlantic/NOW, Netflix sci-fi drama Snowpiercer returns for a third series and Ben Fogle meets a brave family who've built a new life by the sea in Ben Fogle: New Lives in the Wild on Channel 5. Here’s what you shouldn’t miss on TV tonight.

The Gilded Age, 9pm, Sky Atlantic/NOW

With its romance and secrets, this nine-part period drama from Julian Fellowes, set in 1880s New York society, will satisfy anyone who can’t wait for the cinema release of Downton Abbey 2 on 18 March. Meryl Streep’s daughter Louisa Jacobson is orphan Marian, who moves in with her estranged aunts (Cynthia Nixon and Christine Baranski) and is soon caught up in class warfare when the ‘new money’ Russells (Morgan Spector and Carrie Coon) arrive across the street.

Snowpiercer, season 3, Netflix

The finale of series two of the post-apocalyptic sci-fi, set aboard a train endlessly circumnavigating a frozen planet Earth, saw the engine of the Snowpiercer uncoupled from its carriages. As we rejoin the series, which is based on the 2013 film, Layton (Daveed Diggs) and his inner circle are desperately trying to find Melanie (Jennifer Connelly) aboard the new pirate train. They’re also on the lookout for a temperate location in which to rebuild civilisation, aided by a new-found survivor. Back on board Snowpiercer, the villainous Wilford (Sean Bean) is struggling to consolidate his power, thanks to the efforts of Layton’s secret allies, who’ve been secretly hiding out on the gigantic train.

Ben Fogle: New Lives in the Wild, 9pm, Channel 5

‘This location is just incredible, as are Davina and Todd,’ says Ben about his Cornwall-based hosts. ‘They are just oozing with energy, positivity and sunshine.’ Five years ago, the couple left London for an empty Cornish field and have since been trying to turn it into a profitable smallholding. On the surface their life looks idyllic, but Ben soon uncovers the remarkable journey they have endured to live their wild life by the sea.

Ozark, season 4, Netflix

At the end of the third season of Netflix’s acclaimed money-laundering drama, we left Marty and Wendy Byrde (Jason Bateman and Laura Linney) in a very tight spot as drug cartel boss Omar Navarro (Felix Solis) informed them they would be working much more closely together from now on. Now, in the thrilling final season - split into two parts of seven episodes each, with the final seven to be released later this year - the big question is: can the Byrdes engineer their way out of their life of crime? Or is karma about to catch up with them in a big way?

Suffragette, 6.50pm, Film4

Set in pre-First World War London, this stirring account of the struggle to achieve votes for women is a compelling tribute to the unsung footsoldiers in the fight for female suffrage. Cary Mulligan anchors the film as an East Ender who goes on a journey towards radical militancy, Helena Bonham Carter, Anne Marie Duff and Meryl Streep also star.



EFL, Queens Park Rangers v Swansea City, 7.30pm (k-o 7.45pm), Sky Sports Main Event/NOW

