TV Tonight: our highlights for Tuesday, January 11

On TV tonight, Maxine Peake stars in thrilling new drama Rules of the Game on BBC1, Craig Charles is investigating the unexplained in Craig Charles: UFO Conspiracies on Sky History and on Really follow the Welsh singer as she embarks on an ambitious new project in Charlotte Church's Dream Build. Here’s what you shouldn’t miss on TV tonight.

Our hand selected recommendations for what's on TV tonight include three TV shows, a film, live sport and the latest trending need-to-binge-on-now box set

Keep up to date with the latest soap spoiler storylines on TV tonight with our daily soap synopsis

For more information about what’s on TV tonight see our TV Guide

What's on TV tonight

Our expert TV journalists have picked the best things on TV tonight...

Best TV shows on TV tonight

Rules of the Game, 9pm, BBC1

What role does Sam play in the death at her company? (Image credit: BBC)

Single mum and brusque businesswoman Sam (Maxine Peake) thinks she’s broken through the glass ceiling at her sportswear company. But when there is a suspicious death at her workplace, Sam’s forced to re-evaluate everything she believes. Under the watchful eye of DI Preston (Susan Wokoma), Sam must recall the chain of sinister events leading up to this moment. Is Sam a victim, a perpetrator, or both? A dark and twisted four-part tale about the abuse of power. Continues tomorrow.

★★★★ ER

Craig Charles: UFO Conspiracies, 9pm, Sky History/NOW

Craig and Sarah channel Mulder and Scully. (Image credit: Sky)

The Red Dwarf star enthusiastically wants to believe as he investigates whether extraterrestrials have been visiting our planet. His co-presenter is astrophysicist Sarah Cruddas, and she applies a strict scientific method to appraising sightings. First up is a ‘Welsh Roswell’, a 2016 incident in Pentyrch, South Wales, in which the military were involved.

★★★ IM

Charlotte Church's Dream Build, 9pm, Really

Charlotte Church at Rhydoldog House. (Image credit: Really)

Singer Charlotte Church bought Rhydoldog House, a derelict six-bedroom mansion in Mid Wales, which formerly belonged to fashion designer Laura Ashley, for £1.5million, her life savings. This makeover series follows her ambitious renovation project to turn the 49-acre site into a healing retreat and wedding venue. However, Charlotte only has a year before she runs out of readies.

★★★ IM

Best box set to watch on TV tonight

Around the World in 80 Days, BBC iPlayer

Phileas Fogg with Passepartout and Abigail Fix. (Image credit: BBC)

Jules Verne’s classic novel has been adapted for the screen many times over the decades, yet this spectacular eight-part series will bring the story to a new generation of viewers. The action still takes place in 1872, yet David Tennant’s Phileas Fogg is more flawed and thoughtful than many of his predecessors, while tenacious journalist Abigail Fix (Leonie Benesch) is another refreshing addition to a tale that has something for all the family. The series began on Boxing Day with a double bill but now all eight episodes are available on iPlayer, for anyone who missed this gem over the frantic festive period. The cast is outstanding and the action slick and addictive as Fix, Fogg and his valet Passepartout (Ibrahim Koma) set off on their epic and thrilling journey.

Best film to watch on TV tonight

First Man, 9pm, Film4

Ryan Gosling stars. (Image credit: Film4)

After his foray into musicals with La La Land, director Damien Chazelle returned to drama, following Neil Armstrong and the years that preceded his stepping onto the moon in 1969. Flawlessly played by Ryan Gosling, Armstrong is a question mark of a man, but it’s that stoicism that makes him the right person to take on the space mission. Chazelle does an incredible job of placing us right beside the astronauts with bone-rattling detail.

Live Sport

Snooker, The Masters, 1pm, BBC2

Soaps on TV tonight

If you watch just one thing on TV tonight…

Don't miss Rules of the Game on TV tonight – Maxine Peake is excellent in this intriguing drama.

Not found anything you want to watch on TV tonight? Check out our TV Guide.

Happy viewing!