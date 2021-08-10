TV Tonight: our highlights for Wednesday, August 11

On TV tonight, Fiona and Philip tackle another mystery in Fake or Fortune? on BBC1, there's a hair-raising documentary also on BBC1 called Life on a High Wire: Our Lives and watch out for the Strictly judges hilariously wrestling in Craig and Bruno's Great British Road Trips on ITV. Here’s what you shouldn’t miss on TV tonight.

What's on TV tonight

Best TV shows on TV tonight

Fake or Fortune? 9pm, BBC1

Philip Mould and Fiona Bruce ask if this painting is by Sir Edwin Landseer? (Image credit: BBC)

If you’ve seen the lion sculptures in Trafalgar Square, or bought a tin of shortbread with the painting Monarch of the Glen of a majestic stag in the Scottish Highlands, you’ll be familiar with the work of 19th-century artist Edwin Landseer. This week’s quest for artistic truth goes on the trail of Landseer’s Time of War, believed to have been lost since 1928 after a flood at the Tate Gallery. Is the damaged picture bought at an auction in Ascot more than 30 years ago really the missing masterpiece? As always, there’s an agonising wait for the experts to deliver their verdict…

★★★★ JH

Life on a High Wire: Our Lives, 7pm, BBC1

Chris Bullzini attempts to cross a high wire 20m above Norwich city centre. (Image credit: BBC)

Chris Bullzini has been wowing audiences with his high-wire act for more than 20 years and this thoughtful short film (previously shown on BBC West in May) charts his greatest ever challenge – a 230m tightrope walk, 20m above Norwich city centre. Britain’s top funambulist refuses to wear a safety rope, even after his wife fell from a high wire and broke her back during training, yet admits his passion for wire walking has cost him time, money and, ultimately, his marriage. ‘We’re all on the tightrope and we can’t get off it,’ he reflects. ‘We’re walking forwards to the end.’

★★★★ SM



Craig and Bruno's Great British Road Trips, 8pm, ITV

Dressed to impress! Craig and Bruno try Cumbrian Wrestling. (Image credit: ITV)

Craig Revel Horwood and Bruno Tonioli head to the Lake District this week. After crossing Windermere by ferry, they cool off with a wild swim in Coniston Water before braving the single-track mountain roads of Wrynose Pass and Hardknott Pass. Then, after a spot of Cumbrian Wrestling, the pair climb the Honister Pass to the last working slate mine in the UK, where they must face their fear of heights to cross a high-wire walkway.

★★★ JL

Best box set to watch on TV tonight

Mr Corman, season 1, Apple TV+

Jospeh Gordon-Levitt stars as teacher Mr Corman. (Image credit: Apple TV+)

Joseph Gordon-Levitt (3rd Rock from the Sun) stars in this comedy drama as Josh Corman, a wannabe musician and teacher searching for meaning in his life. After breaking up with his fiancée Megan (Juno Temple) he’s been living with his best friend Victor (Narcos star Arturo Castro) and his mental health has taken a bit of a beating. His mother, played by An Officer and a Gentleman star Debra Winger, does her best to cheer him up, but usually ends up making things worse. Watch out for the innovative use of musical fantasy sequences, such as Josh flying through the night sky after a disastrous date. An honest and engaging 10-part series.

Best film to watch on TV tonight

Rise of the Guardians, 12.50pm, Film4

The Tooth Fairy admires Jack's white teeth. (Image credit: Film4)

In this enchanting and exhilarating animation, Santa Claus (voiced by Alec Baldwin), the Easter Bunny (Hugh Jackman) and the Tooth Fairy (Isla Fisher) are Guardians fighting to protect the world’s children. They recruit mischievous loner Jack Frost (Chris Pine) to help defeat wicked bogeyman Pitch Black (Jude Law), who threatens to replace hopes and dreams with fear. This film of William Joyce’s books has some grim, scary images, but it’s also full of thrills and excitement, and the superb voice cast is a huge boost.

Live Sport

UEFA Super Cup, Chelsea v Villarreal, 7pm (k-o 8pm) BT Sport 1

Soaps on TV tonight

