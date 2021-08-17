TV Tonight: our highlights for Wednesday, August 18

Jay Blades and his apprentices are ready to spread some joy from his Yorkshire workshop.

On TV tonight, Jay Blades kicks off his feel-good new show on BBC2 called Jay's Yorkshire Workshop, have some sunglasses on hand as iconic makeover show Changing Rooms begins a new revamped series on C4 and the Strictly judges finish their travels in bonnie Scotland in Craig and Bruno's Great British Road Trips on ITV. Here’s what you shouldn’t miss on TV tonight.

What's on TV tonight

Our expert TV journalists have picked the best things on TV tonight...

Best TV shows on TV tonight

Jay's Yorkshire Workshop, 8pm, BBC2

Jay Blades spreads some joy in Yorkshire with his new feel-good series. (Image credit: BBC)

In this delightful show, Jay Blades runs a West Yorkshire workshop making lovely wooden gifts for locals who have done good deeds. The first deserving recipients are care home staff who moved in with residents during the pandemic, a man who donated part of his liver to a stranger, and a woman who helps families with disabled children. As if that’s not touching enough, there’s also the joy of seeing the volunteer apprentices hone their skills as they help make the gifts and share their own poignant stories.

★★★★ CC

Changing Rooms, 8pm, C4

Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen and presenter Anna Richardson get ready for the new series of the iconic makeover show. (Image credit: C4)

Crack open the orange paint and grab the MDF, Changing Rooms is back! Proving how robust the format is, little has changed for this revamp apart from the channel. It’s still two sets of neighbours making over a room in each other’s homes with the help of a designer, and the reveals are as dramatic as ever. We start in Swansea, where design duo 2LG (aka Jordan Cluroe and Russell Whitehead) plan a drag-themed makeover, while Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen’s design concept is ‘forever peacocky’. Keep an eye on your TV’s brightness control…

★★★★ SP

Craig & Bruno's Great British Road Trips, 8pm, ITV

Craig and Bruno take a break from driving to cook up a traditional cock-a-leekie soup. (Image credit: ITV)

The last leg of their driving tour takes Craig Revel Horwood and Bruno Tonioli to Scotland, where Craig embraces his 22 per cent Scottish ancestry and wears his family tartan kilt with pride! On the edge of Loch Lomond the pair try the traditional sport of hammer throwing and a spot of Scottish dancing. They also visit the Glencoe Mountain Resort and spot one of Scotland’s big five animals – the red deer. Their journey ends at the magnificent Inverlochy Castle Hotel, where they toast their travels and friendship with a wee dram of whisky as they bob about on the loch in a rowing boat.

★★★ JL

Best box set to watch on TV tonight

Modern Love, Amazon Prime Video

Tobias Menzies and Sophie Okonedo star. (Image credit: Amazon Prime Video)

Prepare your heartstrings to be well and truly tugged as this anthology show about love in its many different guises returns for a second series of eight stand-alone short films. Stars such as Kit Harington, Sophie Okonedo and Tobias Menzies explore a range of relationships in tales full of happiness and heartbreak. The sentimentality is delivered in thick layers, yet the format is a refreshing change of pace from the drawn-out dramas that fill so much of the TV schedule.

Best film to watch on TV tonight

The Old Man and the Gun, 9pm, Film4

Robert Redford stars as bank robber Forrest Tucker. (Image credit: Film4)

A classy, hugely engaging tale, based almost entirely on fact, about elderly gentleman bank robber Forrest Tucker, played with quiet panache by Robert Redford. Set in 1981, it’s the story of how dogged detective John Hunt (Casey Affleck) attempted to bring Tucker to justice, although this is not really a crime thriller, more of a gentle but entertaining romp. Sissy Spacek, Danny Glover and Tom Waits also fill out the impressive cast in this elegant elegy from writer-director David Lowery, who recently helmed Disney’s live-action Peter Pan & Wendy, due for release next year.



Live Sport

ITV Racing, York, 1.30pm, ITV

1.30pm, ITV British Open Snooker, 12.45pm & 6.45pm, ITV4

Soaps on TV tonight

Emmerdale , 7pm, ITV

, 7pm, ITV Coronation Stree t, 7.30pm & 8.30pm, ITV

t, 7.30pm & 8.30pm, ITV Hollyoaks, 6.30pm, C4

If you watch just one thing on TV tonight…

Don't miss Jay's Yorkshire Workshop on TV tonight – feel good telly at its best.

Happy viewing!