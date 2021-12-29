TV Tonight: our highlights for Wednesday, Dec. 29

On TV tonight, Star Wars spin-off The Book of Boba Fett arrives on Disney+, Paul O'Grady meets more dogs in need (and one furless feline) in For the Love of Dogs on ITV and there's a second scarecrow special on BBC1, Worzel Gummidge: Calliope Jane. Here’s what you shouldn’t miss on TV tonight.

The Book of Boba Fett, Disney+

Jennifer Beals as Twi'lek. (Image credit: Disney+)

Star Wars fans are in for a treat with another galactic spin-off, following on from the success of The Mandalorian. Starring Temuera Morrison, this new drama reveals what happened to the legendary bounty hunter after the events of The Empire Strikes Back. The adventure sees him and elite mercenary Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen) navigate the galaxy’s underworld when they return to the sands of Tatooine to stake their claim on the territory once controlled by Jabba the Hutt and his crime syndicate.

★★★★ HD

Paul O'Grady: For the Love of Dogs, 7.30pm, ITV

Paul with bichon frise Lolly. (Image credit: ITV)

When lovely little bichon frise Lolly arrives at Battersea, it’s clear something is wrong with her eyes. She’s walking into walls and bumping into bowls, so Paul whisks her off to see the vet, who diagnoses cataracts. Sadly, it’s too late to cure her blindness, but this cute and clever canine isn’t going to let that hold her back. Elsewhere, Paul tries some calming aromatherapy oils with anxious cockapoo Lex and is smitten by a Sphynx cat called Khamun. He’s not your average moggy, but as his fluffier friends find new homes, will this furless feline ever find an owner who doesn’t care about his lack of hair?

★★★★ JL

Worzel Gummidge: Calliope Jane, 7.15pm, BBC1

Worzel and Aunt Sally. (Image credit: BBC)

Bill Bailey guest stars as FR Peregrine, the proprietor of an old-fashioned travelling steam fair, in a second festive adventure for the loveable scarecrow. Worzel (Mackenzie Crook) is hugely excited when the fair comes to Scatterbrook, and shares a story about a magical piece of organ music that allows scarecrows to enjoy the rides while humans are sent to sleep, a tale Mr Peregrine seems familiar with! The hilarious scarecrow biker gang make a welcome return, as does Aunt Sally (Vicki Pepperdine), whose new friend in the museum is ex-fairground attraction Calliope Jane (Nneka Okoye).

★★★★ IM

Best box set to watch on TV tonight

Emily in Paris, season 2, Netflix

Life gets even more chaotic for the star of the Netflix drama. (Image credit: Netflix)

Sex and the City creator Darren Star’s glossy comedy drama was a big hit for Netflix last year, providing a bright spot during a gloomy time. Lily Collins stars as American-abroad Emily Cooper, an eager young marketing executive with a unique fashion sense, who has relocated from Chicago to Paris for work. The second season sees life becoming more complicated and chaotic for Emily as she finds herself caught up in a love triangle with Gabriel (Lucas Bravo), and his ex and her new friend Camille (Camille Razat), who wants to rekindle their romance.

Best film to watch on TV tonight

A Star is Born, 9pm, BBC1

Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga star. (Image credit: BBC)

This was a brave choice for actor Bradley Cooper’s directing debut, but he proves his mettle here and then some. Also taking one of the lead roles, he plays a rock star who has an instant connection with a performer (Lady Gaga) he sees in a bar. But as her star ascends, drink and drugs have a crippling effect on him. Both leads are sensational, while the story is less baroque than previous versions – Cooper’s take is more concerned with the intense but tragic love story. And, boy, does it hit you. You can also see Lady Gaga at the BBC on BBC2 at 11.20pm.

