TV Tonight: our highlights for Wednesday, January 5

On TV tonight, Trisha Goddard presents a new series of You Are What You Eat on Channel 5, comedy series Mandy returns to BBC2 and Dr Amir Khan hosts How to Give Up Sugar also on Channel 5. Anyone would think it was January! Here’s what you shouldn’t miss on TV tonight.

You Are What You Eat, 8pm, Channel 5

The series that propelled Gillian McKeith (and her infamous ‘poo’ tests!) to fame in 2004 is back, but this time with talk-show legend Trisha Goddard as host. Each episode features two people desperate to overhaul their diets, health and well-being. First up are security guard Jackie and sports coach Adam, who have become reliant on fast food and takeaways. GP Dr Amir Khan, nutritionist Kate Llewellyn-Waters and Professor Lindsay Hall are on hand to help transform them, with Trisha seeing the remarkable (and emotional) results at the end of eight weeks.

Mandy, 10pm, BBC2

Diane Morgan returns as chain-smoking job-hunter Mandy Carter in a double bill which sees her become a stately home tour guide. Her efforts to impress her employer lead somewhere unexpected – and an appearance on TV family history series Who Are You, Do You Think?. The plotlines are surreal but reliably hilarious, and the brief 15-minute running time of each episode leaves you wanting more.

How to Give Up Sugar, 7pm, Channel 5

Practising GP Amir Khan sets out to learn about the impact of a high-sugar diet after seeing many patients struggle to reduce their consumption, even when faced with dramatic health consequences. For one month, he eats 177g of added sugar each day – chocolate, cakes and processed food. He can soon see and feel the obvious effects on his body, but the interesting stuff is what all that sugar is doing to his brain – and how addictive it really is.

Cobra Kai, season 4, Netflix

Long-time martial-arts rivals Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) will need to bury their differences for good when The Karate Kid spin-off series returns for a fourth season. It’s the only way they will be able to stop ruthless sensei John Kreese (Martin Kove), aided by his old Vietnam war buddy Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith), from winning LA’s All Valley Karate Tournament. The stakes are particularly high this year – the losers will have to leave the area for good. But can Daniel and Johnny really bring themselves to bury the hatchet?

Don't Look Up, Netflix

Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence have six months to save the world in this comical pre-apocalyptic film written and directed by Oscar-winner Adam McKay. They play astronomers Dr Randall Mindy and Kate Dibiasky, who discover that a comet is on a collision course with Earth. Unfortunately, nobody seems to believe them, so they try to get the warning out via the media, and pay a visit to US President Orlean (Meryl Streep) and her hapless son Jason (an amusing turn from Jonah Hill), who’s her Chief of Staff. Can they get the world to wake up before it’s too late? Cate Blanchett, Mark Rylance and singer Ariana Grande also star.

EFL, Chelsea v Tottenham Hotspur , 7pm (k-o 7.45pm), Sky Sports Main Event/NOW

, 7pm (k-o 7.45pm), Sky Sports Main Event/NOW Cricket, The Ashes, 11pm, BT Sport 1

