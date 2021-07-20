TV Tonight: our highlights for Wednesday, July 21

On TV tonight, a familiar pooch returns to our screens in Turner & Hooch on Disney+, there's an ambitious property project in George Clarke's Remarkable Renovations on C4 and celebrate a comedy icon on ITV in Les Dawson: The Lost Tapes. Here’s what you shouldn’t miss on TV tonight.

What's on TV tonight

Turner & Hooch, Disney+

Good boy! The French mastiff Hooch in the new Disney+ show. (Image credit: Disney+)

Prepare to go barking mad for super-cute French mastiff Hooch, the indisputable star of this sweet but action-packed follow-up to the 1989 Tom Hanks comedy about a cop and his clever canine partner. Sadly, Tom’s character Scott Turner has now passed away, but Josh Peck gives a winning turn as his son, Scott Jr, a US marshal whose tidy, regulated and ever so slightly boring life is riotously upended when his dad bequeaths him a rumbustious, slobbery but utterly endearing hound. But can the new Hooch prove as skilled as his old namesake and help his master solve a host of dastardly crimes? Of course he can!

★★★★ CC

George Clarke's Remarkable Renovations, 9pm, C4

George Clarke meets more people with big property dreams. (Image credit: C4)

From farm buildings and pubs to shops and post offices, there are over 600,000 buildings across Britain currently lying empty and unused, many of them commercial. In his brand new series, architect and presenter George Clarke meets the people breathing new life into them by turning them into dream homes. First up are couple Sarah and Richard, who snapped up their local high-street bank in Cornwall when it closed down, and are on a mission to transform the handsome Victorian Grade II-listed building into a unique home. Their ambition is impressive, the end results are amazing and they even put the old bank safe to very good use!

★★★★ TL

Les Dawson: The Lost Tapes, 9pm, ITV

Les Dawson fans are in for a treat in this one-off special that shows a very human side to the comedy icon. Marking the year that would have seen Les celebrate his 90th birthday, fans including John Thomson, Brendan O’Carroll and Gloria Hunniford pay tribute to the legendary gurner, but it’s comedian Jason Manford who gets the best job – helping his wife, Tracy, and daughter Charlotte uncover Les’s unseen diaries, tapes and recordings. Revealing the comic’s struggles to break into showbusiness and surprising ambitions (to be a singer!), this is a warm, intimate peek into a comedy legend and devoted family man.

★★★★ RF

Best box set to watch on TV tonight

Young Royals, Netflix

Edvin Ryding stars as Prince Wilhelm. (Image credit: Netflix)

In this involving Swedish drama, the fictional Price Wilhelm (Edvin Ryding) is enrolled into a prestigious boarding school following a scandal. But the teen's wish to lead a normal life is soon derailed and he faces having to choose between love and duty.

Best film to watch on TV tonight

Memento, 11.15pm, BBC2

Guy Pearce as Leonard, a man without memory. (Image credit: BBC)

Writer and director Christopher Nolan has taken an ingenious conceit – Leonard (Guy Pearce) cannot make new memories since the brutal slaying of his wife, so has to write everything down (or tattoo information on his body) in order to remember anything. His one goal is to search for his wife's killer. The film tells the story roughly back-to-front, meaning that there is no conventional denouement. Complex, clever and thoroughly absorbing.

Live sport

Olympics 2020: Women's Football Great Britain v Chile , 8.15am (k-o 8.30am), BBC2/Eurosport 1

, 8.15am (k-o 8.30am), BBC2/Eurosport 1 Cricket: The Hundred Oval Invincibles v Manchester Originals, 6pm, BBC2/Sky Sports Cricket/NOW

Soaps on TV tonight

Happy viewing!