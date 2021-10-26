TV Tonight: our highlights for Wednesday, Oct. 27

On TV tonight, there's another brilliant episode of Shetland on BBC1, Professor Brian Cox makes even complicated science accessible in Universe on BBC2 and Al Murray is joined by German comic Henning Wehn in Al Murray: Why Do the Brits Win Every Way? on Sky History. Here’s what you shouldn’t miss on TV tonight.

Shetland, 9pm, BBC1

Fiona Bell and Mark Bonnar as Donna Killick and Duncan Hunter. (Image credit: BBC)

In the wake of the dive-boat death, Perez and his team consider the possibility that the killer is not working alone – and their investigation into the assassination on land throws up more complications when they realise there’s a three-hour period in the victim’s movements where he was unaccounted for. But the real emotional punch of the episode comes from the controversial return of terminally ill, seemingly unrepentant murderer Donna Killick (Fiona Bell) to Shetland, to the disgust of many locals, particularly Sandy, who carries out his police escort duty with the minimum of professionalism.

★★★★ SP

Universe, 9pm, BBC2

Brian Cox demystifies our solar system. (Image credit: BBC)

Professor Brian Cox begins this epic series with the launch of the NASA Parker Solar Probe, which will be the first spacecraft to touch a star. And not just any star but our sun. To explain why knowing more about the sun is vital to our understanding of all life, Brian goes back to the beginning, 13.8 billion years ago when the universe was dark, but not empty. He explains with his trademark laid-back clarity how the first star was born and how that led to the creation of planets and then of complex life like us. A beautiful and humbling watch.

★★★★ JL

Al Murray: Why Do the Brits Win Every War? 9pm, Sky History/NOW

Al Murray and Henning Wehn debunk WW2 myths. (Image credit: Sky)

Al Murray is joined by German comic Henning Wehn to scrutinize the myths and tall tales surrounding World War Two. Al takes to the skies in the iconic Spitfire, but did it help defeat the Nazis or was it the super skills of the radar operators on the ground that ensured victory? Later, Al and Henning explore why the German Panzer tank was considered so superior and look at the enigma machine – did it really turn the tide of the war?

★★★ JL

Best box set to watch on TV tonight

Squid Game, season 1, Netflix

Jung-jae Lee as lead character Seong Gi-hun. (Image credit: netflix)

Currently the most watched show on Netflix in the UK and US, this South Korean drama is causing quite a global storm. The nine-part series is based on a group of 456 people in dire need of money. They take part in a game show in a secret location and have to compete against each other playing traditional Korean children’s games to win a huge cash prize – 45.6 billion Korean Won or about £28 million in sterling. But the contest turns out to be a brutal and deadly game of survival in this gripping, addictive and very violent thriller.

Best film to watch on TV tonight

Wildlife, 11.15pm, BBC2

An achingly sad movie about a crumbling marriage set in early-1960s Montana. Carey Mulligan and Jake Gyllenhaal (as an ex-golf pro who takes off to fight forest fires) wring your heart as the couple, as does Ed Oxenbould as their emotionally bruised 14-year-old son left in the care of Mulligan's unravelling mother.

Live Sport

Premier League, Chelsea v Norwich City , 4pm (k-o 4pm), BT Sport 1

, 4pm (k-o 4pm), BT Sport 1 EFL, Preston North End v Liverpool, 7pm (k-o 7.45pm), Sky Sports Main Event/NOW

Soaps on TV tonight

