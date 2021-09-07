TV Tonight: our highlights for Wednesday, September 8

On TV tonight, wildlife cameraman Gordon Buchanan presents Animals with Cameras on BBC2, the heart-warming Jay's Yorkshire Workshop continues also on BBC2 and there's a moving film on C4 called Grenfell: The Untold Story. Here’s what you shouldn’t miss on TV tonight.

What's on TV tonight

Our expert TV journalists have picked the best things on TV tonight...

Best TV shows on TV tonight

Animals with Cameras, 8pm, BBC2

The picture was a little bit jumpy… (Image credit: BBC)

The title of this series conjures the image of a Jack Russell taking holiday snaps, or perhaps a meerkat posing for his annual family photograph. The reality isn’t quite as exciting, but it’s certainly compelling. Gordon Buchanan gives us a glimpse into the animal kingdom, using cameras to take us into unseen habitats. All sorts of magnificent creatures from turtles to kangaroos unwittingly provide footage humans could never have dreamed of obtaining.

★★★★ EB

Jay's Yorkshire Workshop, 9pm, BBC2

Farmer Sam and Jay with the picnic box. (Image credit: BBC)

We never thought we’d cry at a woodwork show, but this series is about so much more than sawing and sandpaper. Tonight, Jay Blades meets sheep farmer David, who nominates his friend, fellow farmer Sam, for a hand-crafted gift. Sam stepped in last year when David got COVID during lambing season, taking care of his flock so David could concentrate on his recovery. The team decides to make a picnic box to say thank you, and the grand unveiling is magnificent (and tear-jerking).

★★★★ EB

Grenfell: The Untold Story, 10pm, C4

With the inquiry into the 2017 Grenfell fire that claimed 72 lives due to resume this week, this documentary reveals that residents of the London tower block raised concerns about the standard of materials and workmanship in its refurbishment, which included the installation of flammable cladding, long before the night of the blaze. Features eye-opening new footage of meetings between the Grenfell Residents Association, councillors and MPs.

★★★ IM

Best box set to watch on TV tonight

Money Heist, season 5, Netflix

How will things end for Tokyo (Ursula Corbero) and co? (Image credit: Netflix)

This immaculate Spanish crime drama has been one of the most heart-stopping thrillers of recent years (not to mention one of Netflix’s biggest hits worldwide). Now, sadly, it’s drawing to a close with the first five of 10 swansong episodes (the rest will air in December). Former detective-turned-gangster Lisbon is now holed up with the rest of the crew in the Bank of Spain as they try to work out how to get the stolen gold out with the army drawing ever nearer... Meanwhile, things aren’t looking good for the heist’s mastermind, The Professor, as sacked cop Sierra has finally tracked him down. But will he play ball?

★★★★ CC

Best film to watch on TV tonight

Murder on the Orient Express, 9pm, Film4

While this 2017 remake doesn’t quite hit the mark, it’s full of big-name stars – including Judi Dench, Willem Dafoe and Penélope Cruz – and looks incredible. It's directed by Kenneth Branagh who also stars as Hercule Poirot.

Live Sport

International Football, World Cup Qualifier, Poland v England, 7.15pm (k-o 7.45pm), ITV

7.15pm (k-o 7.45pm), ITV International Football, World Cup Qualifier, Wales v Estonia, 7pm (k-o 7.45pm), Sky Sports Main Event/NOW

Soaps on TV tonight

Don't miss Animals with Cameras on TV tonight – amazing footage from some very clever animals.

