TV tonight: our highlights for Saturday 22nd May

The Eurovision Song Contest is just one of the gems on today...

Graham Norton guides us through the evening's proceedings in the Eurovision Song Contest, Lee Mack is on killer form in the final Murder, They Hope, and Channel 5 looks at Harry & Meghan: 3 Troubled Years. Here’s what you shouldn’t miss on TV tonight.

What's on TV tonight

Our expert TV journalists have picked the best things on TV tonight...

Best TV shows on TV tonight

Murder, They Hope, 9pm, GOLD/NOW

Lee Mack as psycho killer Willy Watkins

Lee Mack guest stars in tonight’s bonkers final episode of the spoof whodunnit to play coach-driving serial killer Willy Watkins, who’s initially seen murdering his first victim by spinning him to death on a Waltzer. It turns out Watkins’ modus operandi is to kill his victims according to the verses of the song The Wheels on the Bus and dump them at famous locations found on the route of Yorkshire Dales coach tours. When a fifth victim is found killed by a giant bell (‘the bell on the bus goes ding, ding, ding’) hapless private detective duo Terry (Johnny Vegas) and Gemma (Sian Gibson) must go undercover in their old lives as coach operators to catch him before he kills again…

★★★★ HD

Eurovision Song Contest, 8pm, BBC1

The UK's hope for some points at least: James Newman

As Joni Mitchell once said, ‘You don’t know what you got ’til it’s gone’. She probably wasn’t talking about the cancellation of last year’s Eurovision, but we’re determined to enjoy every second of tonight’s event in Rotterdam nonetheless. James Newman is representing the UK with the very catchy Embers – could this be the year we actually make it to the left-hand side of the scoreboard? As usual, Graham Norton helps us make sense of it all. Watch out for Amanda Holden awarding the points from the UK jury…

★★★★★ SP

Harry & Meghan: 3 Troubled Years, 7.30pm, Channel 5

Subtitled 3 Troubled Years – you can say that again – this 90-minute survey of the up-down relationship of Harry and Meghan with the British public (and media) is more a sad head shake than anything else. Still, who knows what the future holds? It’s followed by a new series on the Queen Mother’s early years. She knew a thing or two about sticking it out.

★★★ SM

Best box set to watch

The Letdown, seasons one and two, Netflix

Alison Bell as Audrey

Not quite in Motherland’s league, but this Australian comedy about new parents is insightful and sharply written. Audrey (Alison Bell) joins a support group where she makes some quirky friends as they deal with the challenges of coping with your first baby.

Best film to watch on TV tonight

The Roads Not Taken, 8pm, Sky Cinema Premiere/NOW

Javier Bardem and Elle Fanning star

Leo (Javier Bardem) has dementia. He lives alone in a rundown apartment in New York, his only lifeline is his daughter Molly (Elle Fanning). Confusion ensues as the film presents two alternate timelines. Are they parallel lives or fantasy? What we see is Leo with his first love, Dolores (Salma Hayek) in Mexico, then to a Greek island, where he laments his abandonment of his young daughter. This is more about endurance than enjoyment, but the film admirably conveys its central themes: our need for family, regret, and the remedial power of love.

Live sport

FA Trophy: Hereford United v AFC Hornchurch 3.45pm (k-o 4.15pm), BT Sport 1

If you watch just one thing on TV tonight…

Don't miss Eurovision on TV tonight – come on UK!

Not found anything you want to watch on TV tonight? Check out our TV Guide.

Happy viewing!