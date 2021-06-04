TV tonight: our highlights for Saturday 5th June

The Masked Dancer is just one of the gems on today...

It's The Masked Dancer final, fantasy drama Sweet Tooth comes to Netflix, and Ethan is unable to treat a patient in Casualty. Here’s what you shouldn’t miss on TV tonight.

What's on TV tonight

Our expert TV journalists have picked the best things on TV tonight...

Best TV shows on TV tonight

Sweet Tooth, Netflix

Christian Convery as Gus

A strange and dangerous post-apocalyptic world is brought to life in this powerful fantasy about children known as ‘hybrids’, who are born with animal characteristics amid the chaos of a deadly virus. With hunters determined to capture the unusual youngsters, super-cute 10-year-old boy Gus (Christian Convery), who is half-deer, has been hiding out in the wilderness with his father since he was a baby. But despite the threat, Gus is fascinated about what might lie beyond the forest, and, when he meets moody former American football player Tommy Jepperd (Nonso Anozie), they embark on a perilous but captivating journey… All episodes available.

★★★★ CC

The Masked Dancer Final, 7.30pm, ITV

Scarecrow and co have had us scratching our heads!

After a week of not quite being able to believe our eyes as we’ve watched a Squirrel, a Beetroot and other surreal creations performing slick moves, there are four masked dancers remaining for tonight’s final. By now panellists Davina McCall, Jonathan Ross, Oti Mabuse and Mo Gilligan have amassed plenty of clues to indicate their true identities, and so have we. But will any of our guesses be correct? We’ll find out as the final four are unmasked one by one – and just one of them will take the title of Masked Dancer champion.

★★★★ SP

Casualty, from 8.40pm, BBC1

Ethan can’t treat a patient

Dear viewers, your eyes do not deceive you. In the first of two action-packed episodes of Casualty Lev is genuinely happy! Enjoy it while it lasts, as before the credits roll Lev is dumped by new boyfriend Xander and arrested for violently attacking a homophobic patient… Elsewhere, terrified Ethan is unable to treat a patient due to his Huntington’s disease. And in tonight’s second episode, it turns out Jade was right – Tina is too sweet to be wholesome! She coldly goads a patient into assaulting her in order to manipulate Jacob into living with her. And it works!

★★★★ ER

Best box set to watch

Before We Die, seasons one and two, All 4

Before We Die, Swedish-style

Not the new UK version on C4, but the original Swedish series. When her colleague disappears, detective Hanna (Marie Richardson) takes over his text-message contact with the undercover operative he has placed inside a crime syndicate.

Best film to watch on TV tonight

Raiders of the Lost Ark, 9pm, Film4

Harrison Ford as Indiana Jones

Celebrating its 40th anniversary this year, this classic adventure harks back to 1930s serials in which every episode ends in cliff-hanging excitement. Harrison Ford is archaeologist adventurer Indiana Jones, seeing off Nazis and their assorted henchmen with a speed that cricks the neck. The opening scene prepares you nicely for what’s to come, as Indy traverses gaping chasms with the aid of his trusty whip, dodging giant boulders and flying arrows. Relentlessly rib-shaking, witty entertainment.

Live sport

Football Friendly: Wales v Albania from 4.30pm (k-o 5pm), S4C/Sky Sports Football/NOW

If you watch just one thing on TV tonight…

Don't miss The Masked Dancer Final on TV tonight – the guessing game is over

