Twisted Cover Up tells the shocking story behind the disappearance of Martre Coles

In a riveting new edition of Twisted Cover Up, the true-crime documentary series on Investigation Discovery, viewers are drawn into the shocking real-life story behind the 2017 disappearance and death of 19-year-old aspiring artist Martre Coles in Henrico, Virginia.

Airing tonight, Saturday, May 25 at 10pm Eastern Time, the hourlong special begins by detailing how Martre's father, widower Tyrone Coles, asked his new girlfriend Denise Monique Gay and her daughter to move in with him after a short period of dating, even though family members were opposed to the arrangement. However, with conflicts escalating between Tyrone and Denise and tensions rising within the blended family, things soon took a dark—and deadly—turn. Just as Martre was set to travel to Florida to attend a prestigious art and design program at Full Sail University, the teen boy went missing.

Three weeks later, officials tragically discovered Martre Coles's body disposed of "like trash" in a plastic storage container not far from Richmond. “The state medical examiner’s office said Coles died from asphyxia, but the office could not definitively say how his oxygen supply was cut off—such as whether he suffocated in the box or had been strangled,” reported the Richmond Times-Dispatch in 2018.

However, law enforcement strategically decided not to inform the family right away and instead put them under surveillance, in doing so uncovering not only the perpetrators and their elaborate cover-up, but also the tangled web of complex relationships that led to Martre's untimely death. The special includes interviews with authorities, legal experts as well as family members, to offer insights into the personalities behind the surprisingly sophisticated murder plot, and also heartbreaking truths about the case.

