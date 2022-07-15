UFO fans obsessed with Netflix's Skinwalker Ranch documentary

UFO fans are loving The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch on Netflix in the US.

Utah's Skinwalker Ranch — also known as Sherman Ranch — has been regarded as a possible hotspot for supposed paranormal and alien activity for decades now. As such, the show has been the subject of plenty of paranormal investigations from podcasts to movies and TV shows.

One of the recent popular investigations comes in the form of the History Channel's docuseries, The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch, which describes the titular property as a center for "UFO and "High Strangeness" phenomena.

The first season (which has just recently been made available on Netflix) of the show originally aired on the History Channel back in 2020.

In the first season, the ranch's new owner, real estate mogul Brandon Fugal assembles a team of researchers, scientists and experts led by the astrophysicist, Dr. Travis Taylor to get to explore the property. There, they employ a variety of technology and scientific techniques to try and get to the bottom of the Ranch's mysterious past, and they even spot two UFOs in the sky above the Ranch.

The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch teases (opens in new tab) you'll experience everything from unexplainable animal deaths to "close encounters" plus the team explores UFO sightings reported at the ranch and evidence of anomalies hidden underground.

Since the series landed on Netflix, it's gone down a treat with viewers who are enjoying seeing the team grappling with the many mysteries goings-on that have been reported throughout Skinwalker Ranch's history.

One fan wrote: "Omg! The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch is on Netflix!! Everyone watch it please, I need more seasons".

Another fan wrote: "I only want to talk about Secret of Skinwalker Ranch", and there are more viewers who are just as hooked on the ongoing paranormal investigation.

Even though Netflix has only picked up the first season so far, there are plenty more mysteries to enjoy from Skinwalker Ranch. The third season of The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch has just finished its run on the History Channel and fans are eagerly waiting to find out whether it'll be renewed for a fourth outing.

The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch season 1 is available to stream right now on Netflix. Hulu subscribers can stream the first two seasons right now, too.