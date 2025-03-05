$24 off Starz discount comes at the perfect time to stream Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 4

One of the biggest new shows coming soon is Power Book III: Raising Kanan, the newest installment of the Power prequel series, and a new Starz deal comes at the perfect time to save you money.

A limited time offer on a subscription to the Starz streaming service lets you save $24 off your first three months of a subscription. So if you want to see the newest season of Raising Kanan or past seasons of Power and its spin-offs, you can save lots of money by signing up right now.

Usually, a subscription to Starz costs $10.99 per month, but this deal brings the price down to $2.99 for your first three months (that's a saving of $8 monthly, or $24 in total).

There are a total of 16 seasons across the Power universe, not including Raising Kanan season 4, so you might need those three months to catch up on the entire storyline!

Book III: Raising Kanan is a prequel series which explores the origins of one of Power's characters, the rival Kanan Stark. It takes place in the 1990s as Stark attempts to find a footing as a drug dealer. Season 4 debuts on Friday, March 7 with weekly episode drops.

It's already been renewed up to season 5, which would make it the second longest-running show in the universe beyond Power itself. That's a testament to its quality, so if you haven't started watching it yet, now's the time.

Starz is offering a second deal, but it's a slightly confusingly-worded one. It's letting you pay $3 per month for the six-month plan, if you pay $17.99 upfront. That'll mean you're paying $35.99 overall for the half-year, which is cheaper than the $45.99 you usually pay for this plan.

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

For some context, six months would normally cost you $65.94, though with the first listed deal it's just $41.94. So if you're not certain if you want six months, it's perhaps not worth it, as you're only saving $4 over the monthly discount.

The next entry in the Power timeline will likely be the third and final season of Power Book IV: Force, which is expected to land towards the end of 2025. It's unlikely that this will come out within the next six months though, so don't expect to get access to this on the Starz deal.

The deal is available to new and returning Starz subscribers, not existing ones, and to make the most of it you need to subscribe via Starz.com. The links above will help you find the discount.

Starz is only available in the US; if you'd like to watch the Power shows elsewhere, it's on MGM Plus in the UK and Stan in Australia.