49ers vs Eagles live stream — how to watch NFL 2023 game online

The 49ers go toe-to-toe with the Eagles at the Linc on Sunday, December 3, in a rematch of last season's NFC Championship Game. The Eagles have the top record in the conference but they've been winning games by tight margins and are perhaps overdue a defeat. Will the well-rested Niners be the team to dish it out?

49ers vs Eagles is airing on Fox in the US, Sky Sports in the UK, and Kayo Sports in Australia. Don't worry if you're abroad, because you can watch NFL live streams from anywhere with a VPN.

Their meeting last January has gone down in NFL infamy. Brock Purdy, who was then the backup to Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo, tore a ligament in his throwing elbow as he was sacked during the 49ers' first drive, and his backup Josh Johnson was subsequently knocked out of the game with a concussion on their first drive of the second half, forcing Purdy to complete the game. Needless to say, none of this went well for San Francisco.

However, circumstances are playing to their advantage this time around, with the 49ers set to take the field behind 10 days of rest, whereas the Eagles are coming off two gruelling encounters against the Chiefs and the Bills, the second of which went to overtime.

Jalen Hurts' ability to drag his team out of deep holes has been used as a stick to beat the Eagles with this term, but a run of eight consecutive comebacks from double-digit deficits is no fluke, and even if the Niners fly out of the blocks and build a healthy halftime lead on Sunday, it won't be over until Hurts has had his say.

If you're a keen NFL fan, you'll want to know how to watch 49ers vs Eagles live streams. We've got all the information on that below.

How to watch 49ers vs Eagles in the US

How to watch 49ers vs Eagles in the UK

You can watch 49ers vs Eagles with a Sky TV subscription in the UK.

Kick-off is scheduled for 9.25 pm UK on Sunday night, with live coverage available via the Sky Sports NFL channel from 9 pm.

Sky Sports costs £56 per month — that's £29 for the base Sky Entertainment & Netflix plan and another £27 for the Sky Sports add-on. This is on a 31-day rolling contract too, and you can save £5 in total per month if you opt for an 18-month contract instead.

The NOW streaming service is a more flexible way to get Sky Sports, and will set you back either £11.99 for a day membership or £33.99 for a monthly membership.

The game is also available to watch via NFL Game Pass, which shows every single out-of-market game live and costs £14.99 per week or £75 for the rest of the season.

How to watch 49ers vs Eagles in Australia

In Australia, Kayo Sports is showing the 49ers vs Eagles game. The platform provides streaming access to Fox Sports, ESPN and loads of live sports coverage that would otherwise require a pricey cable setup.

Kayo Sports costs $25 per month for its cheapest channel, though paying $5 more for Basic or $10 extra for Premium will provide you with additional concurrent streams and higher-quality video.

The only catch is that kick-off is set for 8.25 am AEDT first thing on Monday morning.

If you're not in Australia right now, you might want to try a VPN to allow you to watch from abroad.

What time is the 49ers vs Eagles kick-off?

Kick-off for the 49ers vs Eagles is at 4.25 pm ET / 1.25 pm PT / 9.25 pm UK / 8.25 am AEDT on Sunday, December 3 (Monday, December 4 for viewers in Australia).