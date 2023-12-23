Anthony Joshua vs Otto Wallin live stream – how to watch today's heavyweight boxing online, fight time, full card

Anthony Joshua will look to secure his third victory in a row when he faces the dangerous Otto Wallin on a stacked card today at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Britain's Daniel Dubois has already secured a stoppage victory over American Jarrell Miller on the undercard and it won't be long before Deontay Wilder faces New Zealand's Joseph Parker in the co-main event.

Once then clash is done and dusted it will be time for Joshua to shine. Can the Brit secure a third win this year? Or will Wallin cause an upset and inflict a fourth defeat on Joshua?

The fight will be broadcast live on DAZN PPV around the world, with the price set at £19.99 in the UK and $39.99 in the US and Canada. Don't worry if you're abroad while the fight is on, because you can watch Joshua vs Wallin live streams from anywhere with a VPN.

Following successive losses to Oleksandr Usyk, former unified heavyweight champion Joshua has used 2023 to get his career back on track. The Brit secured a unanimous decision against Jermaine Franklin in April before delivering a brutal stoppage victory against Robert Helenius.

Now, AJ hopes to finish the year on a high and continue his quest to win back the world titles ahead of a crucial 2024. Standing in his way is a fighter he knows well from his amateur career. Joshua twice fought Wallin before the pair turned professional and emerged victorious on both occasions.

While Joshua went on to secure gold at the London Olympics as an amateur and then enjoy a remarkable rise through the paid ranks as he unified the heavyweight division, Wallin has enjoyed a slow and steady rise up the ranks as a pro. The Swede moved to 20-0 as he enjoyed success throughout Europe before being involved in a no-contest on his US debut and then suffering his first loss to Tyson Fury.

However, Wallin earned plenty of supporters with his performance against Fury as he managed to open up a large cut on the undefeated heavyweight and went the full 12 rounds. Since then he’s won six fights in a row and is now considered one of the top 10 heavyweights in the world.

Read on as we explain how to watch the Joshua vs Wallin live stream from anywhere and discover who else will fight on a hugely exciting undercard.

Watch Joshua vs Wallin around the world

Fight fans in over 200 countries around the world can watch the Joshua vs Wallin live stream via DAZN PPV on Saturday, December 23. In the US and Canada, the PPV will cost $39.99 (on top of a regular monthly DAZN subscription) . In the UK, the fight will cost £19.99 and can be broadcast live on both TNT Sports Box Office and sport streaming service DAZN, which is now available via Sky channel 429. The Day of Reckoning of fight card can be purchased through DAZN throughout the rest of the world and is priced at $21.99 in local currency.

DAZN can be streamed via the following platforms: Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Amazon Fire Stick, Amazon Fire Tablet, Android Phone & Tablet, iPhone & iPad, Android TV, LG, Smart TV, Panasonic Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, SmartCast, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 and Roku.

How to watch Joshua vs Wallin from anywhere with a VPN

If you're going to be away from your normal TV setup but still want to watch Joshua vs Wallin, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to your favorite shows like the X or other content even if you're not there. Our favorite is ExpressVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar. You can read their guide on the best VPN services right now for more detailed information.

How to use a VPN to watch any stream

Download the app at ExpressVPN

Choose the location of the streaming service you want to watch.

Navigate to the streaming service and start watching!

ExpressVPN is one of the simplest ways to watch what you want from anywhere you want to watch it. It's straightforward and easy to use, has great security, is available on loads of streaming devices and, best of all, it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it out 100% risk-free.

Joshua vs Wallin start time

When is Joshua vs Wallin? The main card is scheduled to begin on Saturday, December 23 at 7 am PT / 10 am ET / 3 pm UK / 2 am AEDT (Sun). The timing of the Joshua vs Wallin headline bout depends on how things progress on the undercard, but we'd expect that things could start any time from 3 pm PT / 6 pm ET / 11 pm UK / 10 am AEDT (Sun).

All you need to know about Joshua vs Wallin

What is the Joshua vs Wallin tale of the tape? Anthony Joshua

Nationality: British

DOB: October 15, 1989

Height: 6' 6''

Reach: 82"

Fights: 29

Record: 26–3 (23 KOs) Otto Wallin

Nationality: Swedish

DOB: November 21, 1990

Height: 6' 5''

Reach: 78"

Fights: 28

Record: 26-1-1 (14 KOs)