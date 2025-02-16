How to watch the BAFTA Film Awards 2025 online FREE

Hollywood royalty will be waltzing into London’s Royal Festival Hall this Sunday, February 16 to celebrate the best blockbusters and critically acclaimed dramas of the last year, with films like Conclave and The Brutalist leading a very impressive shortlist of nominations.

So, tune in for a night of glitz and glamor as we explain below how to watch the 2025 BAFTA Film Awards online for free. And if you’re currently out of the country, don’t fret: you can watch the BAFTA Film Awards 2025 on BBC iPlayer from anywhere with a VPN.

Emmy-winning Doctor Who star David Tennant is back as our host for the second year running, warming up an audience of jet-lagged A-listers desperate to discover if they’ve snagged one of those coveted gold trophies.

Conclave is a clear favorite, doubling its Golden Globe tally and leading the charge here with twelve BAFTA nominations. The Ralph Fiennes papal drama faces stiff competition from an eclectic lineup including The Brutalist, Critic’s Choice Awards winner Anora, and the Spanish-language crime musical Emilia Pérez.

While Adrien Brody is expected to pick up another prize for his performance in The Brutalist, the Best Actress in a Leading Role race might not be such a shoo-in. Demi Moore, the equally lauded star of The Substance, is up against Marianne Jean-Baptiste, who’s been showered with praise for her heart-breaking portrayal of a deeply unhappy woman in Hard Truths. It’s a role that could justifiably see her receive the BAFTA over fellow nominees like Cynthia Erivo, Demi Moore, and Mikey Madison.

And, in addition to Hollywood royalty, they’ll be pop royalty, too, as Take That turn up to perform “Greatest Days” from the Anora soundtrack. Heck, they’ll even be royalty royalty, with Princess Kate Middleton and her BAFTA president husband Price William RSVP’ing to the event for the first time in years.

Don’t miss this year’s prestigious BAFTA bash. Simply keep reading for how to watch BAFTA Film Awards 2025 online and free from anywhere on BBC iPlayer.

How to watch BAFTA 2025 Film Awards online FREE in the UK

The awards ceremony kicks off from 7pm UK time and those in the UK can watch the BAFTA 2025 Film Awards on BBC One when it airs on Sunday, February 16. Alternatively, you can stream the ceremony on BBC iPlayer and 100% free. However, if you plan on watching the BAFTAs live – online or on linear TV – then you’ll need to have a valid TV licence. The BAFTA ceremony will be available to stream on-demand shortly after broadcast. Not at home? A VPN can help you access iPlayer from anywhere. Scroll down for more details and a great deal on NordVPN.

How to watch BAFTA 2025 Film Awards online in the US

US film fans can watch the BAFTA 2025 Film Awards online with a subscription to BritBox. The ceremony will be available to stream live on Sunday, February 16 at 2pm ET / 11am PT, or catch-up on-demand once the initial broadcast has aired. A BritBox subscription is $8.99 a month after the 7-day free trial (available to new subscribers only). There’s also the 12-month membership option for the price of just 10 months ($89.99) when you select the annual plan. Out of the country? Download a VPN to connect to your usual streaming platform if you’re traveling abroad and don’t want to miss all the BAFTAs 2025 action.

How to watch the BAFTA 2025 Film Awards online in Australia

Aussies can catch the illustrious BAFTA 2025 Film Awards with BritBox. Sign up for a monthly membership at AU$9.99 and catch the event on demand, following the event’s BBC transmission, on Monday, February 17 at around 9am AEDT. If you’re new to the streaming platform you can enjoy a 7-day free trial too.

A Brit abroad? Download a VPN to connect to regionally-specific services like BBC iPlayer and stream your favorite shows, no matter where you are in the world.

How to watch BAFTA 2025 Film Awards online from anywhere with a VPN

If you're going to be away from your normal TV set-up but still want to watch BAFTA Film Awards 2025 online, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to your favorite shows or other content even if you're not there. Our favorite is NordVPN.

Exclusive deal NordVPN is one of the simplest and most affordable ways to watch what you want, from wherever you want to watch it. It's straightforward and easy to use, has great security, is available on loads of streaming devices and, best of all, it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it out 100% risk-free. Give it a go.

How to use a VPN to watch any stream:

Download the app at NordVPN

Choose the location of the streaming service you want to watch (UK, US, etc)

Navigate to the streaming service and start watching!

BAFTA Film Awards 2025 Nominations

Best Film

Anora

The Brutalist

A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Emilia Pérez

Best Director

Jacques Audiard – Emilia Pérez

Sean Baker – Anora

Edward Berger – Conclave

Brady Corbet – The Brutalist

Coralie Fargeat – The Substance

Denis Villeneuve – Dune: Part Two

Best Actor in a Leading Role

Adrien Brody – The Brutalist

Timothée Chalamet – A Complete Unknown

Colman Domingo – Sing Sing

Ralph Fiennes – Conclave

Hugh Grant – Heretic

Sebastian Stan – The Apprentice

Best Actress in a Leading Role

Cynthia Erivo – Wicked

Karla Sofía Gascón – Emilia Pérez

Marianne Jean-Baptiste – Hard Truths

Mikey Madison – Anora

Demi Moore – The Substance

Saoirse Ronan – The Outrun

Best Actor in a Supporting Role

Yura Borisov – Anora

Kieran Culkin – A Real Pain

Clarence Maclin – Sing Sing

Edward Norton – A Complete Unknown

Guy Pearce – The Brutalist

Jeremy Strong – The Apprentice

Best Actress in a Supporting Role

Selena Gomez – Emilia Pérez

Ariana Grande – Wicked

Felicity Jones – The Brutalist

Jamie Lee Curtis – The Last Showgirl

Isabella Rossellini – Conclave

Zoe Saldaña – Emilia Pérez

Best Original Screenplay

Sean Baker – Anora

Brady Corbet and Mona Fastvold – The Brutalist

Jesse Eisenberg – A Real Pain

Coralie Fargeat – The Substance

Rich Peppiatt, Naoise Ó Cairealláin […] – Kneecap

Outstanding British Film

Bird

Blitz

Conclave

Gladiator II

Hard Truths

Kneecap

Lee

Love Lies Bleeding

The Outrun

Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl

Best Film Not in the English Language

All We Imagine as Light

Emilia Pérez

I'm Still Here

Kneecap

The Seed of the Sacred Fig

Visit the BAFTA website for the full list of nominated films.

Who will be hosting the 2025 BAFTAs? The Emmy-winning David Tennant returns to the Royal Festival Hall as our BAFTA host for the second year running after his successful debut last year. The Doctor Who and Broadchurch actor follows in the footsteps of a prestigious group of BAFTA presenters that includes Stephen Fry, Richard Attenborough, Graham Norton, and Vivien Leigh.

Where are the BAFTA Awards 2025 taking place? The BAFTA Film Awards are being held at the Royal Festival Hall within London’s Southbank Centre, and for the third time now. The Royal Festival Hall is a Grade I listed building built in 1951 and which is situated on the bustling South Bank of the River Thames.