How to watch the BAFTA Film Awards 2025 online FREE
Conclave takes on Emilia Pérez for the top prizes
Hollywood royalty will be waltzing into London’s Royal Festival Hall this Sunday, February 16 to celebrate the best blockbusters and critically acclaimed dramas of the last year, with films like Conclave and The Brutalist leading a very impressive shortlist of nominations.
So, tune in for a night of glitz and glamor as we explain below how to watch the 2025 BAFTA Film Awards online for free. And if you’re currently out of the country, don’t fret: you can watch the BAFTA Film Awards 2025 on BBC iPlayer from anywhere with a VPN.
UK: BBC iPlayer (free with a valid TV licence)
US: BritBox (live from 2pm ET / 11am PT)
Emmy-winning Doctor Who star David Tennant is back as our host for the second year running, warming up an audience of jet-lagged A-listers desperate to discover if they’ve snagged one of those coveted gold trophies.
Conclave is a clear favorite, doubling its Golden Globe tally and leading the charge here with twelve BAFTA nominations. The Ralph Fiennes papal drama faces stiff competition from an eclectic lineup including The Brutalist, Critic’s Choice Awards winner Anora, and the Spanish-language crime musical Emilia Pérez.
While Adrien Brody is expected to pick up another prize for his performance in The Brutalist, the Best Actress in a Leading Role race might not be such a shoo-in. Demi Moore, the equally lauded star of The Substance, is up against Marianne Jean-Baptiste, who’s been showered with praise for her heart-breaking portrayal of a deeply unhappy woman in Hard Truths. It’s a role that could justifiably see her receive the BAFTA over fellow nominees like Cynthia Erivo, Demi Moore, and Mikey Madison.
And, in addition to Hollywood royalty, they’ll be pop royalty, too, as Take That turn up to perform “Greatest Days” from the Anora soundtrack. Heck, they’ll even be royalty royalty, with Princess Kate Middleton and her BAFTA president husband Price William RSVP’ing to the event for the first time in years.
Don’t miss this year’s prestigious BAFTA bash. Simply keep reading for how to watch BAFTA Film Awards 2025 online and free from anywhere on BBC iPlayer.
How to watch BAFTA 2025 Film Awards online FREE in the UK
The awards ceremony kicks off from 7pm UK time and those in the UK can watch the BAFTA 2025 Film Awards on BBC One when it airs on Sunday, February 16.
Alternatively, you can stream the ceremony on BBC iPlayer and 100% free. However, if you plan on watching the BAFTAs live – online or on linear TV – then you’ll need to have a valid TV licence. The BAFTA ceremony will be available to stream on-demand shortly after broadcast.
Not at home? A VPN can help you access iPlayer from anywhere. Scroll down for more details and a great deal on NordVPN.
How to watch BAFTA 2025 Film Awards online in the US
US film fans can watch the BAFTA 2025 Film Awards online with a subscription to BritBox. The ceremony will be available to stream live on Sunday, February 16 at 2pm ET / 11am PT, or catch-up on-demand once the initial broadcast has aired.
A BritBox subscription is $8.99 a month after the 7-day free trial (available to new subscribers only). There’s also the 12-month membership option for the price of just 10 months ($89.99) when you select the annual plan.
Out of the country? Download a VPN to connect to your usual streaming platform if you’re traveling abroad and don’t want to miss all the BAFTAs 2025 action.
How to watch the BAFTA 2025 Film Awards online in Australia
Aussies can catch the illustrious BAFTA 2025 Film Awards with BritBox. Sign up for a monthly membership at AU$9.99 and catch the event on demand, following the event’s BBC transmission, on Monday, February 17 at around 9am AEDT. If you’re new to the streaming platform you can enjoy a 7-day free trial too.
A Brit abroad? Download a VPN to connect to regionally-specific services like BBC iPlayer and stream your favorite shows, no matter where you are in the world.
How to watch BAFTA 2025 Film Awards online from anywhere with a VPN
If you're going to be away from your normal TV set-up but still want to watch BAFTA Film Awards 2025 online, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).
A VPN lets you change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to your favorite shows or other content even if you're not there. Our favorite is NordVPN.
NordVPN is one of the simplest and most affordable ways to watch what you want, from wherever you want to watch it.
It's straightforward and easy to use, has great security, is available on loads of streaming devices and, best of all, it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it out 100% risk-free. Give it a go.
How to use a VPN to watch any stream:
- Download the app at NordVPN
- Choose the location of the streaming service you want to watch (UK, US, etc)
- Navigate to the streaming service and start watching!
BAFTA Film Awards 2025 Nominations
Best Film
- Anora
- The Brutalist
- A Complete Unknown
- Conclave
- Emilia Pérez
Best Director
- Jacques Audiard – Emilia Pérez
- Sean Baker – Anora
- Edward Berger – Conclave
- Brady Corbet – The Brutalist
- Coralie Fargeat – The Substance
- Denis Villeneuve – Dune: Part Two
Best Actor in a Leading Role
- Adrien Brody – The Brutalist
- Timothée Chalamet – A Complete Unknown
- Colman Domingo – Sing Sing
- Ralph Fiennes – Conclave
- Hugh Grant – Heretic
- Sebastian Stan – The Apprentice
Best Actress in a Leading Role
- Cynthia Erivo – Wicked
- Karla Sofía Gascón – Emilia Pérez
- Marianne Jean-Baptiste – Hard Truths
- Mikey Madison – Anora
- Demi Moore – The Substance
- Saoirse Ronan – The Outrun
Best Actor in a Supporting Role
- Yura Borisov – Anora
- Kieran Culkin – A Real Pain
- Clarence Maclin – Sing Sing
- Edward Norton – A Complete Unknown
- Guy Pearce – The Brutalist
- Jeremy Strong – The Apprentice
Best Actress in a Supporting Role
- Selena Gomez – Emilia Pérez
- Ariana Grande – Wicked
- Felicity Jones – The Brutalist
- Jamie Lee Curtis – The Last Showgirl
- Isabella Rossellini – Conclave
- Zoe Saldaña – Emilia Pérez
Best Original Screenplay
- Sean Baker – Anora
- Brady Corbet and Mona Fastvold – The Brutalist
- Jesse Eisenberg – A Real Pain
- Coralie Fargeat – The Substance
- Rich Peppiatt, Naoise Ó Cairealláin […] – Kneecap
Outstanding British Film
- Bird
- Blitz
- Conclave
- Gladiator II
- Hard Truths
- Kneecap
- Lee
- Love Lies Bleeding
- The Outrun
- Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
Best Film Not in the English Language
- All We Imagine as Light
- Emilia Pérez
- I'm Still Here
- Kneecap
- The Seed of the Sacred Fig
Visit the BAFTA website for the full list of nominated films.
Who will be hosting the 2025 BAFTAs?
The Emmy-winning David Tennant returns to the Royal Festival Hall as our BAFTA host for the second year running after his successful debut last year. The Doctor Who and Broadchurch actor follows in the footsteps of a prestigious group of BAFTA presenters that includes Stephen Fry, Richard Attenborough, Graham Norton, and Vivien Leigh.
Where are the BAFTA Awards 2025 taking place?
The BAFTA Film Awards are being held at the Royal Festival Hall within London’s Southbank Centre, and for the third time now. The Royal Festival Hall is a Grade I listed building built in 1951 and which is situated on the bustling South Bank of the River Thames.
Where can I watch the 2025 BAFTAs?
UK viewers can watch the 78th British Academy Film Awards (or BAFTAs) live on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Sunday, February 16. Those located in places like North America and Australia can watch the star-studded event with a subscription to BritBox.
NB: if your out of you home country, simply purchase a VPN to connect to your usual streaming services.
Daniel Pateman is a freelance writer based in the UK. He's a regular contributor to the likes of TechRadar and CinemaBlend, but he also writes across the cultural spectrum for magazines such as Aesthetica, Photomonitor, The Brooklyn Rail and This is Tomorrow. He also provides text-writing services to individual curators and artists worldwide, and has had his work syndicated internationally. His favourite film genre is horror (bring on Scream 7!) and he never tires of listening to 80s music on the radio.
