How to watch Cumbria's Red Squirrels online or on TV from anywhere

From Squirrel Nutkin to Secret Squirrel, the red squirrel has always been the alpha of the species in the media but in real life it is a very different story. As new doc Cumbria's Red Squirrels explains, the invasive gray squirrel has almost driven the reds to destruction. The show is free on BBC iPlayer in the UK but don't worry if you're currently abroad – you can watch Cumbria's Red Squirrels from anywhere with a VPN.

It must have seemed like a good idea at the time. Gray squirrels are less easily spooked than their red cousins and therefore deemed to be more friendly and so what harm could it cause to introduce them into the woodlands of Britain from North America? The answer is, of course, massive and almost existential for the much-loved red.

As this 59-minute documentary shows, the time for action to prevent the extinction of the species – affectionately known as 'red scamps – is now. "Red squirrels are legally protected, but despite the legal protection, there is no government funding to protect them," filmmaker Terry Abraham explains. "[Groups dedicated to helping them survive] fully rely on volunteers, donations and public grants."

Here's how to watch Cumbria's Red Squirrels online

How to watch Cumbria's Red Squirrels in the UK for free

The BBC is airing Cumbria's Red Squirrels on BBC Four at 9 pm BST on Monday, May 27 and BBC iPlayer on the same day.

BBC Four and iPlayer are free to watch for licence fee payers. If you're trying to access your usual iPlayer account while outside the UK, you might want to try a VPN to allow you to watch from abroad.

