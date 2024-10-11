How to watch India vs Bangladesh and live stream 3rd T20 2024 online or on TV from anywhere

The India vs Bangladesh T20i series has so far seen two games and two straightforward victories for the world champions. Now they have the chance to complete a whitewash, with the 3rd T20 live stream scheduled for Saturday, October 12, 2024.

Below are all the details for India vs Bangladesh live streaming services in the US, UK, Australia and India. But don't worry if you're on holiday while it's on because you can watch IND vs BAN live streams from anywhere with a VPN.

While the first game of the series was marked by the quality of India's bowling attack, the second was all about India's emphatic batting line-up. After a quiet start, the powerful middle order of Nitish Reddy (74 from 34 balls), Rinku Singh (53 from 29 balls) and Hardik Pandya (32 from 19 balls) plundered the Tigers' sorry spinners to catapult the hosts to an intimidating 221 total, and the visitors never got close.

Saturday's third and final game gives India the decision to either go for the kill or take the opportunity to get some competitive action into some squad players. It's a similar situation for Bangladesh — they'll inevitably want to avoid the whitewash, but have three players in their party who haven't yet appeared in this series.

Whatever happens, you can guarantee more big hitting from international cricket's shortest format. Here's all the information you need to get an India vs Bangladesh 3rd T20 live stream and watch cricket online from anywhere in the world.

How to watch India vs Bangladesh for free

Cricket fans in India can watch the T20 series against Bangladesh for free thanks to JioCinema, as this free website and app will be showing live streams of the games.

If you want to watch the cricket on your TV in India, you'll need access to Sports18.

Indians away from home can use a VPN to watch free on JioCinema from abroad.

How to watch India vs Bangladesh live stream in the US

To watch India vs Bangladesh stateside, you'll need access to Willow TV. It's available as part of some cable TV plans or you can watch directly through the streamer. Alternatively, you can get Willow action through the OTT streaming specialist Sling TV. The live TV streaming service Sling TV lets you stream cable channels over the internet. Best of all, there's no need to subscribe to a full Sling package to watch the cricket. On your choice of Sling's Desi Binge Plus or Dakshin Flex plans, you'll find the Willow TV deals from only $10 per month only or $99 for a whole year of live cricket. And you can cancel at any time you wish.

How to watch India vs Bangladesh online in the UK

India vs Bangladesh coverage in the UK is carried through TNT Sports, which is available via TV plans from Sky, BT, EE and Virgin.

Alternatively, you can access TNT Sports online by signing up to Discovery Plus Premium. The rolling monthly membership can be cancelled any time and costs £30.99 per month.

How to watch India vs Bangladesh in Australia

You can watch India vs Bangladesh in Australia on Fox Cricket 501, with play starting in the early hours of Sunday morning at 12.30 am AEDT.

If you don't have Fox and want and don't wish to subscribe, sports streaming specialist Kayo Sports will also show this and the other games of the series, with monthly rolling plans starting from $25. Currently, new customers can get their first month for only $1.

How to watch India vs Bangladesh from anywhere with a VPN

If you're going to be away from your normal TV setup but still want to watch India vs Bangladesh, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune into live cricket or other content even if you're not there. Our favorite is NordVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.

How to use a VPN to watch any stream

Download the app at NordVPN

Choose the location of the streaming service you want to watch (UK, US, etc)

Navigate to the streaming service and start watching!

Exclusive deal NordVPN is one of the simplest and most affordable ways to watch what you want, from wherever you want to watch it. It's straightforward and easy to use, has great security, is available on loads of streaming devices and, best of all, it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it out 100% risk-free. Give it a go.

When does the India vs Bangladesh 3rd T20 begin?

The 3rd T20 India vs Bangladesh live stream takes place on Saturday, October 12.

The start time is at 7 pm IST local time, which is 2.30 pm UK / 9.30 am ET / 6.30 am PT / 12.30 am AEDT (Sun).

1st T20: Sunday, October 6 — India won by 7 wickets

Sunday, October 6 — India won by 7 wickets 2nd T20: Wednesday, October 9 — India won by 86 runs

Wednesday, October 9 — India won by 86 runs 3rd T20: Saturday, October 12 — Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

All you need to know about India vs Bangladesh

What are the India vs Bangladesh T20 squads? India: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Ravi Bishnoi, Varun Chakaravarthy, Hardik Pandya, Riyan Parag, Harshit Rana, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Sanju Samson, Arshdeep Singh, Rinku Singh, Abhishek Sharma, JItesh Sharma, Washington Sundar, Tilak Varma, Mayank Yadav Bangladesh: Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Taskin Ahmed, Jaker Ali Anik, Litton Das, Parvez Hossain Emon, Rakibul Hasan, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Tawhid Hridoy, Shoriful Islam, Mehidy Hassan Miraz, Mustafizur Rahman, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Mahmud Ullah

What is the India vs Bangladesh 3rd T20 venue? The 3rd India vs Bangladesh T20 is taking place at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in the Uppal suburb of Hyderabad. Named for India's former prime minister, the stadium is relatively new (having been built in 2003) and takes a capacity of just under 40,000. The ground lends itself to some huge hitting — it currently holds the record of most sixes in a T20i in India, when Virat Kohli, KL Rahul and co smashed 27 in a match with West Indies in 2019.

What is the head-to-head record between India vs Bangladesh? Head-to-head in T20 only Played: 16

IND won: 15

BAN won: 1

How to watch India vs Bangladesh in India for free

Cricket fans in India can watch the T20 series against Bangladesh for free thanks to JioCinema, as this free website and app will be showing live streams of the games.

If you want to watch the cricket on your TV in India, you'll need access to Sports18.