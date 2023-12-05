How to watch Mayfair Witches season 1 online: stream the supernatural drama for free now

The cursed history of a family of witches is at the center of thrilling supernatural saga, Mayfair Witches. Based on Anne Rice’s best-selling series Lives of the Mayfair Witches novels, all eight episodes of season 1 are available to stream now.

In the UK, viewers can watch Mayfair Witches season 1 online for free via BBC iPlayer. But if you’re on holiday, don’t fret, because you can watch Mayfair Witches from anywhere with a VPN.

Mayfair Witches is the second AMC series based on Anne Rice’s hugely successful works of gothic fiction, following on from the acclaimed Interview with the Vampire in 2022, and part of a shared fictional world dubbed the Immortal Universe.

It was released on AMC in January 2023. It stars the Emmy-nominated Alexandra Daddario as Rowan Fielding, a gifted paediatric neurosurgeon with a terrible birthright that is unveiled when she appears to make an arrogant colleague haemorrhage just by willing it.

The discovery leads her to New Orleans, where she learns of her connection to the dysfunctional Mayfair family – her uncle Cortland (Mad Men’s Harry Hamlin), her overbearing aunt Carlotta (Six Feet Under) – and the demonic entity called Lasher (Jack Huston) that’s haunted them for generations – and has now set his sights on Rowan.

Mayfair Witches season 1 is an intoxicating brew of superstition, tragedy, hedonism, and dark romance. A second season has already been greenlit, and we can’t wait to delve deeper into the twisted Mayfield family history.

All eight episodes are streaming now, for free, on BBC iPlayer. Find out more about how to watch Mayfair Witches from anywhere with our guide below.

How to watch Mayfair Witches free in the UK

All 8 episodes of Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches are now available to stream free on BBC iPlayer. Abroad? You'll need to use VPN to unblock BBC iPlayer and watch from anywhere. Mayfair Witches will also receive its UK linear TV debut on BBC Two, starting from Wednesday, December 6 with episode one, "The Witching Hour", at 9pm UK time. BBC iPlayer users should have a valid TV license. We’ve provided a full episode release date and time schedule below. New episodes are released every Wednesday evening, but at slightly different times.

How to watch Mayfair Witches season 1 online in the US

Mayfair Witches premiered on January 8, 2023 on AMC and the entirety of season 1 is currently available to stream via AMC Plus.

New users are entitled to a 7-day free trial, after which the ad-supported plan costs $4.99 per month, but you can save 20% on membership over a year when you opt for the annual plan. In addition to Mayfair Witches, AMC Plus is also home to Anne Rice’s acclaimed Interview with the Vampire saga and The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live.

How to watch Mayfair Witches online in Australia

You can watch Mayfair Witches online Down Under and stream all 8 episodes on ABC iview. It’s a completely free service. All you need to do is register for an account to enjoy its roster of 24/7 live and on-demand programming.

Traveling outside Oz this week? Use our favorite VPN to unblock your usual streaming service from abroad. It's easy and there's 30-day risk-free trial, so you can give it a whirl and see if you like it.

How to watch Mayfair Witches season 1 from anywhere with a VPN

If you're going to be away from your normal TV setup but still want to watch Mayfair Witches season 1, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to your favorite shows or other content even if you're not there. Our favorite is ExpressVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.

ExpressVPN is one of the simplest and most affordable ways to watch what you want from anywhere you want to watch it. It's straightforward and easy to use, has great security, is available on loads of streaming devices and, best of all, it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it out 100% risk-free.

Season 1 of AMC’s Mayfair Witches is now available to stream on BBC iPlayer. Alternatively, there will be a linear broadcast of new episodes every Wednesday on BBC Two. See the release schedule below for individual dates and UK broadcast times: