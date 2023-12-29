How to watch Men Up online or on TV: stream the Viagra comedy drama from anywhere

Men Up – a British feature-length dramedy that recounts the story of how members of a Welsh community became a crucial element of the rise (and rise) of Viagra – is set to make an impression in the Christmas TV schedules on Friday, December 29.

You can watch Men Up for FREE in the UK on the BBC iPlayer streaming service. But don't worry if you're on holiday while it's on because you can watch Men Up on iPlayer from anywhere with a VPN.

Men Up screenwriter Matthew Barry (Industry) takes us back to mid-90s Swansea for this hour-and-a-half special, where a group of local men who share one common medical complaint road-test a new miracle drug... a little blue pill that will become known to the world as Viagra.

Suffering as much from embarrassment as impotency itself, Meurig Jenkins (Iwan Rheon) and four other triallists come together (so to speak) in the hope that the drug will put some pep back in their step. An unlikely bond develops between them as they begin to find friendship in this most sterile of settings, and they indulge in the rarest of pastimes for Welsh men in the 90s: talking about their feelings.

Aneurin Barnard (Dunkirk), Phaldut Sharma (Unforgotten) Steffan Rhodri (House of the Dragon), and Joanna Page (Gavin & Stacey) are also among the cast. And Doctor Who showrunner Russell T Davies's credit as executive producer pretty much guarantees quality, with his CV that also includes the likes of It's a Sin, Years and Years and A Very English Scandal.

Just like those classic British comedy dramas gone by, expect a deft mix of humor and emotion from these Swansea boyos. And here's how to watch Men Up from anywhere in the world and for free — we've got all the streaming information you'll need below.

How to watch Men Up in the UK

BBC One is airing Men Up on TV at 9 pm UK on Friday, December 29. It will also be available to watch online on BBC iPlayer. BBC One and iPlayer are free to watch for TV licence fee payers. If you're trying to access BBC iPlayer while outside the UK, you might want to try a VPN to allow you to watch from abroad. Check out the full instructions for doing so further down this page.

Can I watch Men Up in the US?

Although distributor Cineflix Rights has obtained the international sales rights to Men Up, so far no broadcast or streaming details have been announced for US audiences.

As such, any Brits currently in the US who wish to watch Men Up will need to do so via a VPN as explained below...

How to watch Men Up from anywhere with a VPN

You can watch Men Up on the BBC iPlayer by using a VPN — no matter where you are in the world.

Normally the BBC will know where you are trying to tune in from and block you if you're not in the right country but a Virtual Private Network (VPN) is an app that hides your location. That means you can access your usual sports and entertainment services even while you're traveling abroad.

Our favorite VPN is ExpressVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.

The feature-length Men Up will be broadcast on BBC One at 9 pm in the UK on Friday, December 29.

At the time of writing, there is no confirmed international release date.

All you need to know about Men Up

What is the cast of Men Up?

Iwan Rheon as Meurig Jenkins

Aneurin Barnard as Dr. Dylan Pearce

Alexandra Roach as Ffion Jenkins

Phaldut Sharma as Peetham Shah

Paul Rhys as Tommy Cadogan

Steffan Rhodri as Colin White

Mark Lewis Jones as Eddie O’Connor

Joanna Page as Moira Davies

Lisa Palfrey as Teresa Rigby

Alexandria Riley as Alys Shah

Is Men Up a true story? According to the BBC website: "Men Up is inspired by the true story of one of the world's first medical trials for the drug that became Viagra, held in Swansea's Morriston Hospital in 1994."