How to watch Michael Mosley: Just One Thing online: stream health and well-being TV show from anywhere

Celebrate the life and legacy of the late broadcaster with this new two-part series inspired by Mosley’s advice and guidance on living better. The BBC show premieres on October 14, and is available to watch for FREE in the UK on BBC iPlayer, but don't worry if you’re away from the UK, because you can watch Michael Mosley: Just One Thing from anywhere with a VPN .

Prior to his death earlier this year, Michael Mosley was a man on a mission – help all of us to live better. He did so through numerous fascinating and inspiring TV programmes, and his hit podcast, Just One Thing, which now receives the small screen treatment.

Still in production when Mosley passed, the BBC have elected to air the two completed episodes in tribute and celebration, bringing in Sara Cox to provide narration. Both parts see real-life participants making small, manageable changes to their lives based on Michael’s guidance. Episode one sees a group take on the challenge of adding a cold water shower to their daily routine in a bid to boost energy and immunity levels, while episode two looks at the cognitive benefits of learning a new skill.

It’s sure to be an emotional yet uplifting watch as Mosley gifts us two final pieces of advice on how we can live our best lives.

Ready for some life advice from the good doctor? Here's how to watch Michael Mosley: Just One Thing from anywhere in the world. We've got all the information you'll need below.

How to watch Michael Mosley: Just One Thing online in the UK for free

Michael Mosley: Just One Thing premieres on BBC One on Monday, October 14 at 8.30 pm BST. The second episode will air in the same slot the following Monday. Note: Regional timings vary, so check local listings for air times where you are. You can stream episodes live and on catch up on BBC iPlayer. BBC One and iPlayer are free to watch for license fee payers. If you're trying to access iPlayer while traveling outside the UK, you might want to use a VPN to allow you to watch iPlayer from anywhere.

What you need to know about Michael Mosley: Just One Thing

What can we expect from Michael Mosley: Just One Thing? R=The official BBC synopsis reads: "The first episode will follow a group of individuals who, inspired by Mosley’s guidance, take on the challenge of incorporating daily cold showers into their routine to boost energy levels and immunity. The second episode will explore the cognitive benefits of learning new skills, with participants engaging in activities like language learning, dancing, and pottery to enhance memory and creativity." Andrew Cohen, Head of the BBC Studios Science Unit, said: "Michael worked with us in the BBC Studios Science Unit for over 35 years. It is with great pride and great sadness that we share some of the last work he completed. This is a series that is brimming with highly accessible science journalism, brought to screen with all the warmth and enthusiasm that made Michael such a unique and much loved broadcaster." Lindsay Bradbury, Commissioning Editor for BBC Daytime, added: "We are honoured to carry forward Michael’s remarkable legacy by presenting on screen the practical health and well-being advice that became his hallmark. It is a true reflection of Michael’s character – a kind and compassionate man who dedicated his life to helping strangers discover ways to become the best version of themselves. In doing so, he continues to captivate and inspire wider audiences by making the process of learning fun, enjoyable and accessible to all."

Who was Michael Mosley? Michael Mosley was a television and radio personality, know for programmes around biology, medicine, health and well-being. Working for the BBC for nearly 40 years, he was perhaps best know for regular contributions to The One Show and for his podcast, Just One Thing. On June 5, 2024, Mosley went missing on the Greek island of Symi while making the two-mile walk from St. Nikolas beach to the town centre. After a four day search, his body was found on June 9. It has since been established that Mosley died of natural causes at around 4 pm local time on the day he went missing. At the time of his death, Mosley was filming Just One Thing, the two completed episodes of which air in tribute to the late broadcaster, with Sara Cox standing in to narrate.

Michael Mosley: Just One Thing episode guide Episode 1: Cold Shower | Airs Monday, October 14 If you were going to do ‘Just One Thing’ to improve your health or wellbeing, what would it be? Science journalist Michael Mosley shares simple tips that could transform your health, with some surprising benefits. In north Wales, busy single mum Jayne is looking to give her energy levels and immune system a boost after a difficult year. She’s keen to try and get rid of the coughs and colds and have the stamina to enjoy lots of exciting active challenges with her energetic kids. Michael challenges Jayne and her friends to try a cold shower every day, but will they embrace their chilly challenge and unlock a host of potential benefits? Episode 2: Learn a New Skill | Airs Monday, October 21 In Staffordshire, Aly is looking for a way to help her memory and give her brainpower a boost, but will the challenge of learning a new skill be 'Just One Thing' for her? Trying everything from learning languages to dancing and baking, Aly and her group throw themselves into the challenge. They even get their hands dirty as they try making pottery. Michael’s simple challenge could enhance their creativity, confidence and give their memory a boost, but will Aly and the gang be able stick to their 'Just One Thing'?