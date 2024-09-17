Mortimer and Whitehouse: Gone Fishing season 7 — release date, locations and everything we know

Best pals Bob Mortimer and Paul Whitehouse are packing their bait - and Bob’s quirky lunches - and heading out on the road once more to visit some of the UK’s best fishing lakes and rivers for Mortimer and Whitehouse: Gone Fishing season 7.

Along with trusty Ted the dog, the comedians will journey to Ireland, Northern Ireland, Driffield in Yorkshire, Trent, Bedfordshire and Blakeney Point in Norfolk where they will spend time angling for fish including salmon, tench, barbel and carp while ruminating on life’s big questions, such as ‘what would you wear in your casket?’ and ‘why is wearing fresh white underpants such a joy?’.

"I think it's by far the best series we've done," says Bob. "I think Paul and I are just getting better and better at it, which sounds a bit boastful. I think we just know what the show is now and what people like. We fish, we stay somewhere nice, and I cook Paul some food. Plus, there's a slightly bigger role for Ted. Some of the fish we catch are quite fantastic, like an extraordinary orange carp in the first episode. For people who like the fishing, we’ve got some real specimen fishing in the series, as well as our normal failures."

Here’s everything you need to know about Mortimer and Whitehouse Gone Fishing season 7…

Mortimer and Whitehouse: Gone Fishing season 7 airs weekly from Sunday, September 22 at 9 pm on BBC2. You will also be able to catch up on all episodes on BBC iPlayer.

Mortimer and Whitehouse: Gone Fishing season 7 premise

As always, comedians and friends Bob Mortimer and Paul Whitehouse will travel around the UK looking for some new fishing experiences. They will spend time together, reminisce about their friendship and hope to land a catch or two in some of the most scenic fishing spots Britain has to offer.

Mortimer and Whitehouse: Gone Fishing season 7 – all about Bob Mortimer and Paul Whitehouse

Bob Mortimer

From 1993 to 2011 Bob and fellow comedian Vic Reeves presented the eccentric celebrity quiz Shooting Stars. In 2011 the pair hosted Vic & Bob’s Afternoon Delights and went on to make Vic and Bob’s Big Night Out. Bob has appeared on countless panel shows including Taskmaster, Duck Quacks Don’t Echo, Pointless Celebrities, Would I Lie to You and 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown and he’s had acting roles in Train Guy, Toast of London, Drifters, Randall and Hopkirk (Deceased), Monkey Trousers and House of Fools.

Paul Whitehouse

Paul is best known for the comedy show The Fast Show which ran from 1994 to 2014. He appeared in comedy sketch shows such as Harry Enfield’s Television Programme, The Smell of Reeves and Mortimer and Harry Enfield and Chums. He’s had acting roles in David Copperfield, Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, The Change and Why Didn’t they Ask Evans? and last year he made the documentary Paul Whitehouse: Our Troubled Rivers looking at pollution in Britain’s waterways.

Mortimer and Whitehouse: Gone Fishing season 7 – is there a trailer?

No and it’s unlikely the BBC are going to release one. But it’s not too long to wait to catch the series.