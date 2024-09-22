How to watch Mortimer & Whitehouse: Gone Fishing season 7 online: stream lighthearted travel show from anywhere

Bob Mortimer and Paul Whitehouse are once again heading out into the countryside to settle down in some of the most picturesque locations for afternoons of fishing and banter. The BBC show returns on September 22, and will be available to watch for FREE in the UK on BBC iPlayer the same day, but don't worry if you’re away from the UK, because you can watch Mortimer & Whitehouse: Gone Fishing season 7 from anywhere with a VPN.

Cosy season has well and truly arrived at the BBC. Not only is Strictly back, but Mortimer and Whitehouse make their return. Ostensibly a show about two blokes fishing, it’s as much an angling show as Ted Lasso is a football one. Sure, casting a line is the reason the pair are heading out around the country but what makes the show so appealing is the banter between them, the easy conversation that ranges from anecdotes about their days in 90s comedy to their struggles with the loss of parents.

The duo display an openness that is all too rare in male friendships of their generation, perhaps due to their long standing friendship, or the vulnerability that comes with being a comedian.

Spawned from trips the pair shared as Whitehouse encouraged Mortimer to leave the house more following the latter’s heart attack (something the former had experienced a few years earlier), the show features some of the stunning waterside locations and quaint little villages that the UK has to offer. Season 7 takes in Rocklands Mere in Norfolk and the north of Ireland in its opening pair of episodes.

Ready to spend more lazy days by the river? Here's how to watch Mortimer & Whitehouse: Gone Fishing season 7 from anywhere in the world. We've got all the information you'll need below.

How to watch Mortimer & Whitehouse: Gone Fishing season 7 online in the UK for free

Mortimer & Whitehouse: Gone Fishing season 7 premieres on BBC Two on Sunday, September 22 at 9 pm BST. You'll be able to stream episodes live and on catch up on BBC iPlayer. BBC One and iPlayer are free to watch for license fee payers. If you're trying to access iPlayer while traveling outside the UK, you might want to use a VPN to allow you to watch iPlayer from anywhere.

Can I watch Mortimer & Whitehouse: Gone Fishing season 7 online in the US?

Unfortunately no US broadcaster has picked up the rights to Mortimer & Whitehouse: Gone Fishing just yet with none of the previous seasons being available in the States.

In the meantime, UK citizens outside the country will need a VPN to watch Mortimer & Whitehouse: Gone Fishing. We've got all the details you need for that below.

Can I watch Mortimer & Whitehouse: Gone Fishing season 7 in Australia?

While BBC shows usually find a home in their fellow Commonwealth nation, there's nothing confirmed just yet about when and where Mortimer & Whitehouse: Gone Fishing might air Down Under.

For now, if you’re a Brit abroad looking to stream Mortimer & Whitehouse: Gone Fishing, you’ll want to look into purchasing VPN. You’ll find all the details on how to do that here.

What you need to know about Mortimer & Whitehouse: Gone Fishing season 7

Will there be a season 8 of Mortimer & Whitehouse: Gone Fishing? The BBC confirmed back in June that Bob and Paul would be returning for an eighth series. On its commission, Patrick McMahon, BBC Commissioning Editor said: "We’re so happy to welcome Paul and Bob back for another slice of fishing, friendship and riverbank philosophy. Following their adventures and spending time in their company is always a treat, and this series promises to be the most personal and pleasurable yet." While Whitehouse added: "I can’t wait to get back to Gone Fishing with that other bloke in tow." And Mortimer said: "I’m looking forward to visiting old haunts from my younger years as Paul and I will be travelling back in time for this series, going to fish in places which shaped our lives."