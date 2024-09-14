Strictly Come Dancing 2024 is back! And the fans have already crowned their 'queen'!

Strictly Come Dancing 2024 is back! And the fans have already crowned their competition "queen".

Because pro dancer Amy Dowden has taken to the dancefloor after completing her treatment for breast cancer.

Amy was diagnosed with cancer twice last year, but in February 2024, she announced there was "no evidence of disease" and she was returning to Strictly Come Dancing.

So the fans were thrilled to see her back where she belongs - and so were Amy's pro-dancer friends!

The show kicked off with a special dance putting Amy centre stage and celebrating her return to the Strictly ballroom.

The dance ended with an emotional moment as the pro-dancers all wrapped Amy in a huge hug! And the fans watching at home were just as teary as they applauded her bravery.

"Seeing Amy Dowden come back on the show after fighting and beating cancer is the best thing ever," said one chuffed fan.

While others admitted they'd been fighting tears watching Amy dance.

"Not me getting emotional at Amy's return," said one viewer, with another saying they were "welling up" at the brilliant opening dance.

And one pleased fan simply said: "Amy is QUEEN".

We couldn't agree more!

In tonight's launch show, we found out that Amy has been paired with JLS star JB Gill - much to her delight.

It just feels like my first year all over again. I just want JB to have the best time and fall in love with dancing," Amy said.

We can't wait to watch!

Strictly will return next weekend. Check our TV Guide for more information.