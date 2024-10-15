How to watch Pakistan vs England: live stream 2nd Test 2024 online or on TV

Pakistan and England meet again in Multan this week following a remarkable opener to their three-match Test series. Pakistan vs England 2nd Test live streams start on Tuesday, October 15 at 6 am UK / 1 am ET and are scheduled to run to Saturday, October 19.

The Pakistan vs England Test series is airing on Sky Sports in the UK and Willow and Sling TV in the US. But don't worry if you're on holiday while it's on because you can watch PAK vs ENG live streams from anywhere with a VPN.

After some rocky times, all was looking right with Pakistani cricket again when they piled on 556 runs over the first two days of the 1st Test, including a century for new captain Shan Masood. But the tourists had other ideas — Yorkshire pair Joe Root and Harry Brook shared a record breaking partnership of 454 as England made the fourth highest innings total in Test history of 823.

One home side capitulation later and they'd self destructed their way to an embarrassing loss. Heads have rolled ahead of the 2nd Test; Babar Azam and Shaheen Shah Afridi have previously been the spine of Pakistan's red ball team, but both are in wretched form and make way.

With the same strip being reused for the 2nd Test, Pakistan are banking on spin. They've named four tweakers in their side, with debutant Kamran Ghulam joining Noman Ali, Sajid Khan and Zahid Mahmood. Talismanic captain Ben Stokes is back for England. He and seamer Matthew Potts are in the tourists' XI, with Chris Woakes and Gus Atkinson rested.

It's likely to be a very different game in Multan this time around and we've got all the information you need to watch Pakistan vs England live streams below — including ways to watch cricket online from anywhere in the world.

How to watch Pakistan vs England online for FREE

This home cricket series in Pakistan has attracted multiple domestic broadcasters, with A-Sports, Ten Sports and PTV Sports all slated to show live Pakistan vs England streams. It looks like Tamasha is confirmed to stream the 2nd Test live.

Ten Sports, PTV and Tamasha are all free to watch in Pakistan.

How to watch Pakistan vs England live stream in the US

To watch Pakistan vs England stateside, you'll need access to Willow TV. It's available as part of some cable TV plans or you can watch directly through the streamer. Alternatively, you can get Willow action through the OTT streaming specialist Sling TV. The live TV streaming service Sling TV lets you stream cable channels over the internet. Best of all, there's no need to subscribe to a full Sling package to watch the cricket. On your choice of Sling's Desi Binge Plus or Dakshin Flex plans, you'll find the Willow TV deals from only $10 per month only or $99 for a whole year of live cricket. And you can cancel at any time you wish.

How to watch Pakistan vs England in the UK

Sky Sports has the rights to show live coverage of England's tour to Pakistan in the UK and the 2nd Test will be shown across its Sky Sports Cricket and Main Event channels. The action starts at 6 am UK each morning.

Sky TV base packages currently start from £26 per month. You can then add the full Sky Sports suite for an additional £22. Or, for new customers, pay from £46 a month for a package that includes Sky Sports.

If you'd sooner not commit to a full Sky package, flexible Now Sports Memberships are also available for £14.99 a day or from as little as £26 a month.

How to watch Pakistan vs England in Australia

You can watch Pakistan vs England in Australia across Fox Cricket 501, Fox Sports 503 and Fox Sports More, with play starting each afternoon at 4 pm AEDT.

If you don't have Fox and want and don't wish to subscribe, sports streaming specialist Kayo Sports will also show this and the other games of the series, with monthly rolling plans starting from $25.

How to watch Pakistan vs England from anywhere with a VPN

If you're going to be away from your normal TV setup but still want to watch Pakistan vs England, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune into live cricket or other content even if you're not there. Our favorite is NordVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.

How to use a VPN to watch any stream

Download the app at NordVPN

Choose the location of the streaming service you want to watch (UK, US, etc)

Navigate to the streaming service and start watching!

Exclusive deal NordVPN is one of the simplest and most affordable ways to watch what you want, from wherever you want to watch it. It's straightforward and easy to use, has great security, is available on loads of streaming devices and, best of all, it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it out 100% risk-free. Give it a go.

What time does the Pakistan vs England match begin?

The 2nd five-day Test match between Pakistan and England starts on Tuesday, October 15, with the fifth and final day on Saturday, October 19.

Each day's play starts at 10 am PKT local time in Pakistan, which is 6 am UK / 1 am ET / 10 pm PT (previous day) / 4 pm AEDT.

Pakistan vs England 2nd Test teams

Pakistan XI: Abdullah Shafique, Saim Ayub, Shan Masood (c), Kamran Ghulam, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Salman Ali Agha, Aamir Jamal, Noman Ali, Sajid Khan, Zahid Mahmood

England XI: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (c), Jamie Smith (wk), Matthew Potts, Brydon Carse, Jack Leach, Shoaib Bashir

1st Test: October 7-11 — England won by an innings and 47 runs

October 7-11 — England won by an innings and 47 runs 2nd Test: October 15-19 — Multan Cricket Stadium

October 15-19 — Multan Cricket Stadium 3rd Test: October 24-28 — Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium

All you need to know about Pakistan vs England

What is the Pakistan vs England 2nd Test venue? The Multan Cricket Stadium is venue of the first two matches in the Test series between Pakistan and England. The modern arena can hold a capacity of 35,000 cricket fans and also plays host to the successful Multan Sultans franchise in the Pakistan Super League. Before India stopped playing cricket in Pakistan, Virender Sehwag scored an astonishing 309 runs in 375 balls at Multan. That highest individual score was of course topped by England's Harry Brook last week, when he scored 317 from just 322 balls.

What is the head-to-head record between Pakistan and England? Head-to-head in Tests only Played: 89

PAK won: 21

ENG won: 29

Drawn: 39