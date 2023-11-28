One of Apple TV Plus's most popular original shows rides back into town this week, with Gary Oldman, Jack Lowden and co strapping themselves back in the saddle. Yes, it's Slow Horses season 3 – and you can stream it from Wednesday, November 29.

You can watch the Slow Horses season 3 worldwide with a subscription to Apple TV Plus. Don't worry if you're based in a country that doesn't yet have it, because you can watch Slow Horses on Apple TV Plus from anywhere with a VPN.

Much like the so-called team of 'slow horses' themselves, the series has been something of an unsuspecting sleeper hit after making its debut on the platform back in April 2022 — although having bona fide A-list stars Oldman (Darkest Hour) and Kristin Scott-Thomas (The English Patient) among the cast was always likely to bring in the viewers.

Two seasons, five Bafta TV Award nominations and hordes of adoring fans later, and the action returns to the none too salubrious Slough House and its mob of MI5 agents that have been put out to pasture. Oldman's inimitable Jackson Lamb heads up the operation, with Lowden's (Dunkirk) plucky River Cartwright his young right-hand man.

Based on Mick Herron's beloved Slough House series of novels, the third season adapts the Real Tigers book (although with some plot changes) and kicks off with one of the team being kidnapped and held to ransom. That leaves Lamb and Cartwright cantering into action to work out who has collared their colleague, which only leads to a greater, more tangled web of intrigue that goes all the way to the highest levels of government.

With a fourth series already announced, Slow Horses is set to gallop along nicely on Apple TV Plus. So read on for our guide explaining how to watch Slow Horses season 3 online and from anywhere in the world.

How to watch Slow Horses season 3

Slow Horses season 3 begins exclusively on Apple TV Plus on Wednesday, November 29.

The first two episodes drop at the same time on that date, with the remaining four episodes released weekly each Wednesday until the Slow Horses season 3 finale on December 27.

Apple TV Plus costs $9.99 / £8.99 / AU$12.99 per month to subscribe. Or, for even better value, you can subscribe to an annual plan that effectively gets you 12 months for the price of 10.

There are a few great ways to watch shows on Apple without paying initially, and we've got an entire page on Apple TV Plus free trials that we'd recommend you check out. The most obvious way is with its 7-day free trial for new users.

How to watch Slow Horses season 3 online from anywhere with a VPN

You can watch Slow Horses season 3 no matter where you are in the world by using a VPN.

Normally a streaming service will know where you are trying to tune in from and block you if you're not in the right country, but a Virtual Private Network (VPN) is an app that hides your location. That means you can access your usual sports and entertainment services even while you're traveling abroad.

Our favorite VPN is ExpressVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.

ExpressVPN is one of the simplest and most affordable ways to watch what you want from anywhere you want to watch it. It's straightforward and easy to use, has great security, is available on loads of streaming devices and, best of all, it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it out 100% risk-free

How to use a VPN to watch any stream

Download the app at ExpressVPN

Choose the location of the streaming service you want to watch (UK, US, etc)

Navigate to the streaming service and start watching!

The first two episodes of Slow Horses season 3 arrive on Apple TV Plus from Wednesday, November 29 (not on Friday, December 1 as originally announced).

There are six episodes in total, with new instalments added to the streaming service weekly on Wednesdays.

See below for the full episode release schedule:

Episode 1: November 29

Episode 2: November 29

Episode 3: December 6

Episode 4: December 13

Episode 5: December 20

Episode 6: December 27

All you need to know about Slow Horses season 3

Slow Horses season 3 trailer

What is the cast of Slow Horses season 3? Gary Oldman as Jackson Lamb

Jack Lowden as River Cartwright

Kristin Scott Thomas as Diana Taverner

Saskia Reeves as Catherine Standish

Rosalind Eleazar as Louisa Guy

Christopher Chung as Roddy Ho

Jonathan Pryce as David Cartwright

Chris Reilly as Nick Duffy

Freddie Fox as James "Spider" Webb

Sope Dirisu as Sean Donovan

Katherine Waterston as Alison Dunn

Is Slow Horses based on a book? The Slow Horses TV show is based on the series of spy novels called Slough House written by Mick Herron. There are currently eight books, with the most recent (Bad Actors) released in 2022. The first book in the series was published in 2010 and is titled Slow Horses. Season 3 of the show is a direct adaptation of the third book in the series called Real Tigers.