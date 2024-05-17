How to watch The Mysteries of the Pyramids with Dara Ó Briain online and stream the docuseries from anywhere

Fascinated by the Great Pyramid of Giza? Then you won’t want to miss The Mysteries of the Pyramids, a two-part documentary fronted by Irish funnyman Dara Ó Briain airing Monday, May 20 in the UK.

UK viewers can watch The Mysteries of the Pyramids with Dara Ó Briain online for free on Channel 5 and My5. But if you’re on holiday, don’t fret, because you can watch The Mysteries of the Pyramids from anywhere with a VPN.

Prepare to be transported to ancient Egypt as archaeologist Raksha Dave and Egyptologist Dr Chris Naunton, employ cutting-edge tech to explain how the pyramids were constructed – and for what purpose.

Granted special access to the Giza pyramid complex, Ó Briain and his team will also be looking for answers to the whereabouts of Pharaoh Khufu, whose bandaged body has never been found despite the Great Pyramid of Giza being built as his tomb.

There are thrilling accounts of the incursions of tomb raiders into the pyramids, which builders made larger and incorporated increasing numbers of anti-theft devices to deter them. Viewers will also learn more about the pyramids grand designs, as well as their amusingly human touches: for example, graffiti by a potentially squiffy construction crew calling themselves the “Drunkards of Menkaure.”

Ready to journey back to 2600 BC? You’ll find everything you need below for how to watch The Mysteries of the Pyramids with Dara Ó Briain online, on My5 and from anywhere now.

How to watch The Mysteries of the Pyramids with Dara O Briain in the UK for free

You can stream The Mysteries of the Pyramids with Dara Ó Briain from Monday, May 20, on Channel 5 or streaming service My5. There are two episodes in total, each airing weekly at 9 pm UK time.

If you don’t have linear TV or miss the initial broadcast, you can stream episodes of The Mysteries of the Pyramids on My5, live or on-demand shortly after their Channel 5 debut. My5 is ad-supported and 100% free to use. It takes just a few minutes to create an account, too, but you will need a valid TV license to use the service.

See below for our full episode release date and time schedule.

Can I watch The Mysteries of the Pyramids online in the US?

This Channel 5 docuseries about Ancient Egypt hasn’t been touted for a US release currently. However, the show’s international broadcast rights have been acquired by Silverlining Rights, so viewers Stateside could watch The Mysteries of the Pyramids with Dara Ó Briain online in the not-to-distant future.

If you're currently visiting the US from the UK, we’d suggest that you download a VPN as described below, so that you can watch The Mysteries of the Pyramids online just like you would back home.

Can I watch The Mysteries of the Pyramids online in Australia?

There don’t seem to be any imminent plans to broadcast The Mysteries of the Pyramids with Dara Ó Briain in Australia. But, as mentioned above, Silverling Rights do own the rights to the show outside of the UK, so it might just be a matter of time.

If you’re a UK citizen away from home, though, you can still watch the show from anywhere in the world, as we explain just below.

What is the episode schedule of The Mysteries of the Pyramids with Dara O Briain?

Journey back to 2600 BC with Dara Ó Briain from Monday, May 20. There will be two episodes of The Mysteries of the Pyramids, both of which will broadcast at 9 pm UK each week on Channel 5. Episodes can also be streamed live on My5, or on-demand shortly after broadcast.

Episode 1: Monday, May 20 at 9 pm UK

Episode 2: Monday, May 27 at 9 pm UK

Watch The Mysteries of the Pyramids trailer

Get a taste of Ancient Egypt with the teaser trailer below: