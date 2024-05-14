Mysteries Of The Pyramids with Dara Ó Briain: release date, episodes and everything we know

Mysteries Of The Pyramids with Dara Ó Briain is coming to Channel 5 to educate and entertain us.

After embarking on a voyage of lunar discovery with his 2023 show Wonders of the Moon, comedian and science buff Dara Ó Briain is turning his attention to Egypt for this new series.

Joined by experts, the Mock The Week host will explore the most compelling questions about the incredible structures, including how they were built and why. He’ll also debunk the myths surrounding them and explore some crazier theories, including the far-fetched belief that they were built by aliens.

Dara’s series promises to provide plenty of eye-opening facts and uncover the archaeological, historical and scientific findings that tell the captivating story of the pyramids.

Dara says: “What a joy to explore these great monuments to human ingenuity and effort; to sort out the amazing facts from the many, frankly, ridiculous fictions that surround them; but mainly to live out all my Indiana Jones fantasies, scrambling in sandy tunnels in search of treasure, just without all the Nazis or the snakes."

Here’s everything you need to know about the fascinating Channel 5 series Mysteries Of The Pyramids with Dara Ó Briain…

Dara Ó Briain when he hosted Wonders Of The Moon. (Image credit: Channel 5)

Mysteries Of The Pyramids with Dara Ó Briain is a two-part Channel 5 series starting in the UK on Monday, May 20 2024 at 9pm.

The second episode will be shown a week later on Monday, May 27.

Both episodes in the series will also become available on streaming service My5.

Is there a trailer?

No but if Channel 5 releases one, we’ll add it to this page.

Mysteries of the Pyramids — discoveries, what's shown and episode guide

With the help of archaeologist Raksha Dave and Egyptologist Dr Chris Naunton, Dara Ó Briain will get to the bottom of the intriguing history and science behind the construction of the pyramids. He’ll examine how they could have been built back then, considering they used such massive slabs of stone that even a modern crane would struggle, and look at their true function. Dara questions why if they were tombs, as is widely thought, no Pharoah has ever been discovered in one, and looks at the biggest mystery of all – why the ancient Egyptians started building them and then stopped. He’ll also debunk more outlandish myths surrounding the monuments.

Episode 1

The world’s pyramids have fascinated us for millennia. Yet there are still so many unanswered questions, like how were they built with blocks of stone so heavy that even a modern-day crane would struggle? He starts by searching for answers about the missing body of Pharaoh Khufu, the man behind the Great Pyramid of Giza, which was built as his tomb.

"It’s the zenith of all pyramid making," says Dara. "People have gazed for thousands of years in awe at the precision, the effort and the sheer scale of it. But even now it asks more questions than it answers."

Dara explores the theories that either Khufu’s sarcophagus was raided centuries ago or that he lies in a chamber yet to be discovered.

Meanwhile, he reveals the pyramids’ relationship to the cosmos and learns that some believe the pyramid builders must have had power tools! But perhaps the wildest theory is that extraterrestrials helped build the vast monoliths!

"The size, precision and complexity has led many with an appetite for the paranormal to wonder if someone else could have been involved in their construction," says Dara. "But I feel that gets in the way of a genuinely astonishing human achievement."

Episode 2

We'll be updating here soon so do check back.



Taking to the Pyramid stage in episode one! (Image credit: Channel 5)

All about presenter Dara Ó Briain

Stand-up comedian, author and presenter Dara is perhaps best known for hosting the comedy panel show Mock The Week. He has also fronted Stargazing Live, Robot Wars, Go 8 Bit, Blockbusters and Dara and Ed’s Big Adventure, alongside fellow comedian Ed Byrne. He also hosted The Apprentice: You’re Fired, One & Six Zeros, The Panel and Turn Back Time plus he stars in Three Men in a Boat, with Griff Rhys Jones and Rory McGrath.