How to watch Two Doors Down online and from anywhere – stream seasons 1-7 now

The Scottish sitcom is currently airing its seventh series with Doon Mackichan making her Two Doors Down return as Cathy arrives back in Latimer Crescent.

You can watch Two Doors Down for FREE in the UK on the BBC iPlayer streaming service. But don't worry if you're on holiday while it's on — because you can watch Two Doors Down on BBC iPlayer from anywhere with a VPN .

Quick links UK: BBC One, Fridays at 9:30pm GMT and iPlayer (free with license fee) How to use a VPN to watch any stream

Having debuted with a Hogmanay special ten years ago, The BBC sitcom shows no signs of slowing down. Set in Latimer Crescent, a fictional middle-class Glasgow suburb, Two Doors Down follows the long suffering Eric (Alex Norton, Good Omens) and Beth (Arrabella Weir, The Fast Show), a couple just trying to live a quiet life of domestic happiness, and the various neighbours that insert themselves in to their lives.

The cast of eccentric residents includes Colin (Jonathan Watson, Upstart Crow) and his (now-ex) wife Cathy (Doon Mackichan, Smack the Pony); Christine (Elanine C. Smith, Rab C. Nesbitt) and her daughter Sophie (Sharon Roonye, My Mad Fat Diary) and Eric and Beth’s son Ian (Jamie Quinn, Bluestone 42) and his partner Gordon (Kieran Hodgson, See How They Run).

The show is written by Simon Carlyle (Changing Ends) and Gregor Sharp (Not Going Out), however, in August of this year it was announced that Carlyle had sadly passed away and, understandably, there’s no word yet on what this means for the programme’s future.

But, for now there are seven series and various specials to enjoy, so if you fancy a trip to Latimer Crescent, read on for how to watch Two Doors Down from anywhere in the world. We've got all the information you'll need below.

How to watch Two Doors Down in the UK

Two Doors Down airs on BBC One on Fridays at 9:30pm in the UK. All seven series (including the current series in full) and specials are available to watch online on BBC iPlayer now and new instalments, such as the upcoming Christmas special, will hit the streaming service right after they've aired. BBC One and iPlayer are free to watch for license fee payers. If you're trying to access iPlayer while traveling outside the UK, you might want to try a VPN to allow you to watch from abroad.

Can I watch Two Doors Down in the US?

Two Doors Down is currently unavailable in the US and there's no news of a release date any time soon. British license fee payers travelling to the States can use a VPN to catch the latest episode from abroad, just as you would at home.

How to watch Two Doors Down from anywhere with a VPN

You can watch Two Doors Down on iPlayer by using a VPN – no matter where you are in the world!

Normally a streaming service will know where you are trying to tune in from and block you if you're not in the right country but a Virtual Private Network (VPN) is an app that hides your location. That means you can access your usual sports and entertainment services even while you're traveling abroad.

Our favorite VPN is ExpressVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.

How to use a VPN to watch any stream

Download the app at ExpressVPN

Choose the location of the streaming service you want to watch (UK, US, etc)

Navigate to the streaming service and start watching!

ExpressVPN is one of the simplest and most affordable ways to watch what you want from anywhere you want to watch it. It's straightforward and easy to use, has great security, is available on loads of streaming devices and, best of all, it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it out 100% risk-free.

Two Doors Down series 7 episode guide

All episodes of Two Doors Down are available to watch on BBC iPlayer right now. But if you prefer to watch weekly, here's the release schedule:

Episode 1: "Cathy's Come Home" - Friday, November 24

- Friday, November 24 Episode 2: "Cathy Loves Michelle" - Friday, December 1

- Friday, December 1 Episode 3: "Ian's Ex" - Friday, December 8

- Friday, December 8 Episode 4: "Carvery" - Friday, December 15

- Friday, December 15 Episode 5: "Takeaway" - Friday, December 22

- Friday, December 22 Episode 6: TBC - TBC

- TBC Christmas Special: TBC - TBC

What you need to know about Two Doors Down

Two Doors Down series 7 trailer

What is the Two Doors Down release date? Two Doors Down season 7 premiered on November 24, 2023. New episode air on Fridays at 9:30pm GMT. There's a Christmas special on the way but there's no word yet on exactly when it will air – expect an announcement of the BBC's festive schedule very soon. If you want to catch up on the story so far, all episodes, including the current series, are on BBC iPlayer and this year's Christmas special will be added as it airs.

Who is in the cast of Two Doors Down? Arabella Weir as Beth

Alex Norton as Eric

Elaine C. Smith as Christine

Jonathan Watson as Colin

Doon Mackichan as Cathy

Jamie Quinn as Ian

Kieran Hodgson as Gordon

Joy McAvoy as Michelle

Graeme Stevely as Alan

Sharon Rooney as Sophie

Harki Bhambra as Jaz

Siobhan Redmond as Anne-Marie