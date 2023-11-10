Two Doors Down season 7 — cast, episode guide, exits, returns and everything we know

Two Doors Down season 7 will be another feast of funny.

Two Doors Down season 7 will soon be with us, which is great news for fans of the sharply observed, endearing Scottish sitcom. And there are a couple of changes in store this time round!

First, the series moves from its long term home on BBC Two over to new digs on BBC One…

Secondly, larger than life character Cathy (Doon Mackichan) returns determined to win back her hubby Colin (Jonathan Watson). Who’s going to tell her that he’s moved on with the wonderfully intense Anne-Marie (Siobhan Redmond)?

Here’s everything we know about the forthcoming outing to fictional suburb, Latimer Crescent…

Two Doors Down lands on our screens later this month. The new six-part series will air weekly on Fridays and be boxsetted on BBC iPlayer.

All previous episodes are currently available to watch on iPlayer and have excellent rewatch value if you fancy dipping your toe into this acclaimed comedy.

Is there a Two Doors Down season 7 trailer?

We’ve put out the feelers for the Two Doors Down series seven trailer and will update this space once it becomes available.

Two Doors Down season 7 — episode guide

Two Doors Down season 7 — episode 1

Cathy Comes Home

Last year Cathy mercilessly dumped her husband Colin and started a new life with a new lover in Egypt. Now she’s back and determined to regain her rightful place as the chief troublemaker of Latimer Crescent. But will she be welcomed with open arms?

Speaking about her return Doon Mackichan said: “I have missed the Two Doors Down family very much so it’s a genuine delight to see Cathy bring her unique brand of community spirit back to Latimer Crescent. Beth — get a bottle open!”

More episode reveals are coming soon. Check back for updates.

Two Doors Down series 7 — main cast

Returning for the seventh series are Alex Norton as laid-back Eric, Arabella Weir as Eric’s understandably eye-rolling wife, Beth and Jamie Quinn as their keenly observant son, Ian.

Also back are Ian’s highly strung fiancé Gordon, played by Kieran Hodgson, Elaine C. Smith as irrepressible complainer, Christine, Jonathan Watson as innocently inappropriate Colin and (of course!) the one and only Cathy AKA Doon Mackichan.

Joy McAvoy and Graeme Stevely are also back as loveable couple Michelle and Alan, and they’ll be springing a surprise on their neighbours during the new series.

Two Doors Down series 7 — guest cast

Two Doors Down has attracted a number of familiar faces over the years. And we can reveal that Cathy’s not the only character returning to Latimer Crescent this year. We’ll update this section once embargoes have been lifted to reveal returning guest stars and a shock exit…

Past episodes have seen Martin McCormick (Murder Island), Ambreen Razia (Starstruck), Divian Ladwa (The Baby), Kevin Harvey (Treason), Julie Graham (Shetland), Maggie O’Neill (Shameless) and Alexander Kirk (Coronation Street) all making memorable guest appearances.

Sharon Rooney (My Mad Fat Diary, Barbie) was once part of the main cast, playing Chrstine’s daughter Sophie in series one and two, and still gets mentioned regularly.

Harki Bhambra (Our Girl, The Good Karma Hospital) also starred in the first two series as Ian’s boyfriend, Jaz, and also still gets the occasional mention.

Siobhan Redmond (Holby City, Rain Dogs) and Sophie Stone (Casualty, The Chelsea Detective) both have had recurring roles on the show.

Additional Two Doors Down information

For the first time in its history, Two Doors Down moves to a new home on BBC One.

With each additional series, the sitcom’s popularity and fan base grows — the most recent Christmas special attracted its highest audience to date with 2.8million viewing the special across 30 days on all screens; the show’s highest audience since its launch with a one-off Hogmanay special in 2013.

Two Doors Down is a BBC Studios Comedy Production for BBC One and BBC iPlayer, written by Simon Carlyle and Gregor Sharp. The Executive Producers are Steven Canny and Josh Cole, the Producer is Jacqueline Sinclair for BBC Studios, and Seb Barwell is the Commissioning Editor for the BBC.

Jon Petrie, Director of Comedy Commissioning at the BBC, says: “Two Doors Down continues on its understated march towards classic BBC sitcom status with the last series pulling in some of its highest viewing figures to date. We’re delighted to be doing more and are excited to see the show move to BBC One for a whole new legion of fans to enjoy.”

To date Two Doors Down has been nominated for five BAFTA Awards, Scotland, with Elaine C. Smith picking up Best Actress in 2018.

Series seven was filmed over the summer in Scotland. Sadly, shortly after the production wrapped it was announced that co-creator and writer Simon Carlyle had passed away in August aged 48. His acclaimed work includes Psychobitches, Two Doors Down, Boy Meets Girl and Changing Ends.

Tributes to Simon Carlyle:

“We are deeply saddened by the news of the death of our friend and colleague Simon Carlyle. Simon was a wonderful comedy talent who, amongst many other credits, co-created and wrote the multi-award-winning series Two Doors Down,” said Jon Petrie, Director of Comedy Commissioning. “His warm comic voice shone through these characters, garnering huge audience affection, and firmly establishing it as a long-lasting sitcom favourite. Our sympathies are with his family and friends at this difficult time."

“All of us at BBC Scotland are deeply saddened to hear this news. Simon was a major writing talent, loved for his work on Two Doors Down and many other series.” said Louise Thornton, Head of Commissioning at BBC Scotland. “Our thoughts are with Simon’s family and friends, and the cast and crew on Two Doors Down.”

“We are deeply saddened by this terrible news. Simon was a brilliant, funny, mercurial and magnificent human being. He had a microscopic fascination with what makes funny things funnier and we were so lucky to have known him,” said Two Doors Down’s Production Team. “He was at the centre of all the work we made together and his loss will be felt profoundly by all of us. We send love and support to his family and friends.”

“Simon was one of a kind, brilliantly funny company with an exquisitely clear eye and lightning quick comic reflexes,” said Josh Cole, Head of Comedy, BBC Studios Production. “His passing is a profound loss to us personally and professionally, and more widely to comedy in the UK. We will miss him deeply.”