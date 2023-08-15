Starstruck season 3: release date, cast, plot and everything we know

Starstruck season 3 is back on our screens this summer.

Starstruck season 3 is on the way and there's plenty more drama and laughs ahead when we catch up with Jessie and Tom once again.

Series creator and star Rose Matafeo returns to write episodes for the upcoming season alongside Alice Snedden and Nic Sampson. Matafeo is also directing episodes of season 3.

Season 2 of the show ended with Jesse and Tom temporarily breaking up and the next instalment explores the aftermath of this big decision.

Rose Matafeo spoke about the renewal, saying: "A third? Sure. Fine. I’m truly thrilled to bring this incredibly talented cast back for a third installment and equally excited to clamber into the director’s seat alongside my nice friend Alice Snedden who I cannot seem to get rid of."

Here's everything we know about Starstruck season 3 so far...

Starstruck season 3 lands on BBC Three and iPlayer on Monday, August 28.

It will also air on BBC One on Friday, September 1.

Starstruck season 3 plot

The official plot for Starstruck season 3 reads: "Still living in London and working at the local cinema, series three follows Jessie as she explores a new single life having parted ways with film star Tom.

"Two years on from the breakup, Jessie navigates the pressures of adulthood and is confronted with the consequences of her own choices as her friends move on to the next stages in their lives, while Jessie is left questioning what she is really looking for."

Starstruck season 3 cast

Rose Matafeo and Emma Sidi in Starstruck. (Image credit: BBC)

Of course, Rose Matafeo reprises her role as Jessie with Nikesh Patel returning as Tom because it isn't Starstuck without this iconic, messy couple!

The Witcher: Blood Origin's Minnie Driver reprises her role as Tom’s agent Cath, and Life on Mars icon John Simm joins the cast for the brand-new series in a very fun, eccentric role.

Other confirmed cast for season 3 includes Nic Sampson playing the role of Steve and Emma Sidi as Kate, both of who are integral to Jessie's character development throughout the series.

Speaking to What to Watch and other press, Alice Sneddon teased that season 3 explores all sorts of relationships, revealing: "I think it’s nice to see a group of friends who — if you took one of their interactions together, you’d go ‘these guys hate each other!’.

"But to see them sustain over a long period of time is nice, and I think lots of this generation of people, they all have lots of intimate platonic relationships, and I think that’s what the show hopefully does as well."

Is there a trailer?

A trailer for Starstruck season 3 is not yet available.