'The Good Karma Hospital' season 4: cast, plot and everything we know

Fans have been desperate for news of The Good Karma Hospital season 4 and we were all delighted when ITV confirmed production is finally underway!

Set in Southern India and shot on location in Sri Lanka, Dan Sefton's warm-hearted yet powerful drama gained an average audience of 5.9m viewers across series 3 last year.

The medical show follows junior doctor, Ruby Walker, who left the UK to find a new life in India to work at The Good Karma Hospital, an under-resourced and overworked cottage hospital run by an eccentric English ex-pat, Dr. Lydia Fonseca. Here's everything we know about the fourth season...

Principal photography started in Oct. 2021 and ITV has confirmed the show will make a return in 2022. When we have a confirmed broadcast date, we'll let you know.

We’re back! Absolutely thrilled to announce that the filming for season 4 of #goodkarmahospital is well underway. Coming soon to @ITV pic.twitter.com/uwk1zihmRlOctober 7, 2021 See more

The Good Karma Hospital season 4 cast

Amanda Redman (Sexy Beast & New Tricks) will return as Dr Lydia Fonseca, Ruby Walker's mentor and the manager of everyday operations at The Good Karma Hospital, while Amrita Acharia (The Sister & Game of Thrones) will be back as Ruby.

Neil Morrissey (Line of Duty & Men Behaving Badly) will reprise his role as local bar owner and Lydia's boyfriend, Greg McConnell, while Darshan Jariwala returns as Dr Ram and Nimmi Harasgama will play Nurse Mari once again.

Also joining as series regulars are Harki Bhambra (Our Girl & Call The Midwife) who plays high-flying and charismatic Dr Samir Hasan, a British Asian surgeon who has left Britain for India for reasons that prove too traumatic to share. Will anyone be able to get him to open up?

Rebecca Ablack (Ginny & Georgia & Let It Snow) also joins playing confident and dynamic Dr Nikita ‘Niki’ Sharma, a young, newly qualified doctor whose father is a highly successful surgeon in Kochi and who has insisted all his children spend a year doing something ‘difficult’.

Will Dr Sharma shy away from the hard work and responsibility Dr Lydia Fonseca will demand or will she learn the lesson her father so desperately wants her to learn?

Meanwhile Raquel Cassidy (Downton Abbey & Teachers), Ace Bhatti (Line of Duty, Baptiste & Alex Rider), Connor Catchpole (Enola Holmes & Pursuit of Love), Chetna Pandya (Feel Good & This Way Up) and Jonas Khan (Our Girl & The Ipcress File) will join as guest cast for key storylines through the series...

Neil Morrissey will return as Greg McConnell (Image credit: ITV)

Amanda Redman on 'The Good Karma Hospital' series 4

“After such a difficult and challenging year for the whole world and film industry it's an honour to return to our beloved Sri Lanka with its wonderful film crews and actors to make this much-loved series four possible," says Amanda. "We can’t wait to get started. The storylines are bigger and better than ever.”

Meanwhile Catherine Mackin, Managing Director of Acorn Media Enterprises, said...

“The Acorn TV audience have greatly enjoyed this heart-warming journey of love, loss, family, friends, and so much more – all led by the imagination of Dan Sefton, his brilliant writing team and an absolutely stellar cast. We are thrilled to join as co-producers on series four."

Is there a trailer for The Good Karma Hospital series 4?

Not yet, but we'll be sure to post it here when it lands. In the meantime, you can enjoy a slice of sunshine with the trailer for the first series below...