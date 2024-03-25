How to watch Wreck season 2 online and on TV

BBC’s slasher series returns as the cruise ship survivors look to take the fight to the sinister Velorum organisation, with Wreck season 2 landing in full on March 26. You can watch all six episodes for FREE in the UK on BBC iPlayer, but don't worry if you’re away from the UK when it airs, because you can watch Wreck season 2 from anywhere with a VPN.

When the first season aired around Halloween 2022, it became something of a cult hit, not only for its loving throwback to the slashers of the past (Quacky the Duck is a killer straight out of the trashiest 1980s drive-in movie) but for its queer representation, presenting characters moulded by, but not defined by, their sexual identity. As creator Ryan J Brown put it at the time: “Having two gay leads in the show that isn’t about them being gay, or about their sexual identity in any way, we don’t see that. Growing up gay has equipped them to be the perfect heroes. But the story doesn’t need to be about their trauma.”

But the show was also an awful lot of fun, presenting a blood soaked mystery that by its end, had more than a little in common with Eli Roth’s Hostel as it was revealed just exactly what sinister corporation Velorum were up to on the Sacramentum cruise ship. Season two will see the survivors out for revenge, going undercover at Velorum’s latest venture – a wellness festival for millionaires – and looks set to be just as much of a bloody good time as the high seas outing.

Ready for another season of murderous mayhem? Here's how to watch Wreck season 2 from anywhere in the world. We've got all the information you'll need below.

How to watch Wreck season 2 in the UK

The BBC is airing the first two episodes of Wreck season 2 over two nights on BBC Three on Tuesday, March 26 and Wednesday, March 27 at 10 pm UK. Subsequent episodes will go out at 10 pm UK on Tuesdays. The whole series will also be available to stream as a boxset on <a href="https://www.bbc.co.uk/iplayer" data-link-merchant="bbc.co.uk"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">BBC iPlayer, from 6 am UK on Tuesday, March 26. BBC One and iPlayer are free to watch for license fee payers. If you're trying to access iPlayer while traveling outside the UK, you might want to <a href="#section-how-to-watch-wreck-season-2-from-anywhere-with-a-vpn" data-link-merchant="#section-how-to-watch-wreck-season-2-from-anywhere-with-a-vpn"" data-link-merchant="bbc.co.uk"">use a VPN to allow you to watch iPlayer from anywhere.

How to watch Wreck season 2 in the US

Wreck season 2 will find a home alongside its first season on Hulu in the US, but the only information we have for a release date so far is "later this year".

Hulu is available from $7.99 per month or $79.99 per year with various bundle deals if you're looking to add live TV, Disney Plus or ESPN.

If you're a UK viewer traveling in the US and keen to watch Wreck season 2 as it airs, you may want to look at a VPN. More below.

How to watch Wreck season 2 in Australia

It's a similar story for Wreck season 2 in Australia with a confirmed home but no release date. When the horror comedy does arrive, Aussies will be able to stream it for FREE on ABC iView, but it could be a few months away yet.

Brits traveling in Oz can use a VPN to watch Wreck season 2 the way they usually would back home, as we explain here.

How to watch Wreck season 2 from anywhere with a VPN

You can watch Wreck season 2 on any of the streaming services above by using a VPN – no matter where you are in the world!

Normally a streaming service will know where you are trying to tune in from and block you if you're not in the right country but a Virtual Private Network (VPN) is an app that hides your location. That means you can access your usual sports and entertainment services even while you're traveling abroad.

All six episodes of Wreck season 2 will land on BBC iPlayer on Tuesday, March 26 at 6 am UK / 2 am ET / 11 pm PT (Mon) / 5 pm AEDT. Episodes one and two will also go out on BBC Three at 10 pm UK on Tuesday March 26 and Wednesday March 27 respectively, and subsequent episodes at the same time every Tuesday thereafter.

Episode 1: "Gay Miles Per Hour" – Tuesday, March 26

– Tuesday, March 26 Episode 2: "Did You Miss Me" – Wednesday, March 27

– Wednesday, March 27 Episode 3: "Hold The Line" – Tuesday, April 9

– Tuesday, April 9 Episode 4: "Disposable" – Tuesday, April 16

– Tuesday, April 16 Episode 5: "Gaylords Of The Galaxy" – Tuesday, April 23

– Tuesday, April 23 Episode 6: "You Can Let Go Now" – Tuesday, April 30

Who is in the cast of Wreck season 2?

What can we expect from Wreck season 2? The official BBC Press Release states: "Created and written by Ryan J. Brown, Wreck series two is set in the months after the events of series one’s shocking blood-soaked conclusion. We re-join Jamie, Vivian and their found family of survivors back on land, as they strike back against Velorum, the corporate murder machine that claimed Jamie’s sister. In a daring and desperate attempt to bring the Company down, the gang go undercover to infiltrate Velorum’s newest venture – an exclusive ‘wellness’ festival for millionaires in the remote Slovenian countryside. Relationships fray, blood pours, and not everyone will be making it out alive. It’s going to be a cleansing experience…"

Wreck season 2 full episode guide

Gay Miles Per Hour Next - Tuesday, March 26

Jamie and Vivian are forced to take desperate measures as they fight to expose Velorum, setting their sights on the new wellness festival in Slovenia.

Did You Miss Me? - Wednesday, March 27

A reunion separates Jamie from his friends and puts him in grave danger while the rest of the group get to grips with the eccentric festival.

Hold The Line - Tuesday, April 9

As the past comes back to haunt him, Jamie goes rogue and makes a terrifying, inhuman discovery. Meanwhile, an old adversary makes their presence known.

Disposable - Tuesday, April 16

After the group decide to go their separate ways, Jamie and Vivian must delve deeper to find the missing festival staff, forging new alliances along the way. Meanwhile, the gang on the road become lost and find themselves caught up in a terrifying siege.

Gaylords Of The Galaxy - Tuesday, April 23

As devastating news reaches Jamie and Vivian, their morals are put to the test as they face what it will take to win the battle against Velorum.

You Can Let Go Now - Tuesday, April 30

As the full horror of the festival becomes clear, there may be no going back for Jamie when he's faced with a final, nightmarish choice.