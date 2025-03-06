We're down to the last couple of quarterfinal games for Celebrity Jeopardy! season 3, with the March 5 episode being the eighth of nine quarterfinal games. Stars from TV, movies, sports and elsewhere are testing their knowledge to raise money for charities. As is habit for Jeopardy! fans, you probably like to play along at home, attempting to answer the prompts in the form of a question before the contestants do.

But if you were unable to watch this episode live, we want to give you the chance to still play along by sharing with you the Celebrity Jeopardy! Final Jeopardy prompt from March 5. FYI, if you want to watch the whole episode to try and answer all the questions, the latest episodes of Celebrity Jeopardy! season 3 land on Hulu on Thursdays.

This week's celebrity contestants were Guardians of the Galaxy star Sean Gunn, Emmy-nominated star of The Good Place D'Arcy Carden and Joy Ride actress Sherry Cola. After a competitive first round, Gunn took control of the game in Double Jeopardy and despite a bit of a run for Cola, Gunn ended Triple Jeopardy with $22,100 and couldn't be caught. So while the pressure was off him, we all still got to have some fun as the Final Jeopardy category for this episode was "Colors."

You can find the Final Jeopardy prompt below. See if you can answer it yourself and find out how the Celebrity Jeopardy! contestants did.

What was the Celebrity Jeopardy! Final Jeopardy clue on March 5?

In the category of "Co," here was the Final Jeopardy clue: “Once very expensive to obtain - its dye came from a small Mediterranean sea snail - this color rarely appears on national flags.'”

Take 30 seconds to see if you can come up with the correct response. You can play the classic Final Jeopardy tune (courtesy of the legend John Williams) to help you’re thinking process.

What was the Celebrity Jeopardy! Final Jeopardy answer on March 5?

And the answer is…

What is purple?

As Jennings explained it, with the color being so hard to produce, purple became a color associated with royalty, but wasn't used on too many flags.

None of the contestants caught the answer correct and Gunn didn't do anything crazy with his wager, so he secured his spot into the semifinals. Meanwhile Carden and Cola earned $30,000 for their charities, Americares and Teach AAPI.

New episodes of Celebrity Jeopardy! season 3 premiere Wednesdays on ABC, then become available to stream on-demand on Hulu every Thursday. Check out how the tournament is playing out with our look at the Celebrity Jeopardy! season 3 bracket.