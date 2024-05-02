What were the Jeopardy! Masters Final Jeopardy clues, May 1?

Jeopardy! Masters is back for its second-ever tournament, ready to test the six contestants with some of the toughest trivia questions they can come up with. Though how the overall winner of Jeopardy! Masters 2024 will be determined is unique for the game show, the format of the games are identical to regular Jeopardy! (save for swapping out dollar amounts for point totals), meaning each game will come down to a Final Jeopardy category.

You don't have to be one of the contestants (defending champ James Holzhauer, Mattea Roach, Matt Amodio, Amy Schneider, Victoria Groce and Yogesh Raut) to have some fun. Racking your brain to come up with the answer at home is a big part of the viewing experience. But if you missed the latest epsiode Jeopardy! Masters live, we're here to help you play along with the Final Jeopardy category and clue, as well as a quick recap of both games from the episode.

Read on to find out what the Final Jeopardy categories, clues and answers were for the May 1 episode of Jeopardy! Masters.

Jeopardy! Masters game 1 Final Jeopardy

Making her Jeopardy! Masters debut, Victoria Groce made sure that her competitors know she is going to be a force to be reckoned with in the tournament. She quickly jumped out to the lead and continued to build on it, amassing 31,600 points. Groce could not be caught by either of her competitors, Jeopardy! Masters finalists from last year Mattea Roach and Matt Amodio. So while thrilling to see Groce make such a dominant debut, the game lacked drama heading into Final Jeopardy, which had the category Latin Science Terms.

Here was the clue that the contestants had to work with:

"In 1694, the latest in bio-knowledge was Tournefort's 'Elements of Botany,' listing 698 of these, like ambrosia & chrysanthemum."

Before we reveal the answer, take a few moments to see if you can figure it out…

And the answer is...

What is genus?

Genus is the term in classifying plants and animals, ranking above species but below family.

Of the three contestants, only Amodio got the answer right. Too far to catch Groce or Roach at just 800 points, he didn't risk anything. Roach and Groce both got the answer wrong (Roach guessed flora and Groce guessed species) but made small wagers that didn't impact their standings. So the results for game 1 saw Groce pick up three points, Roach one and Amodio zero.

Jeopardy! Masters game 2 Final Jeopardy

It was quite the night for the Jeopardy! Masters rookies. After Groce amassed a runaway victory, Yogesh Raut was poised to do the same heading into Final Jeopardy with 26,395 points, with James Holzhauer (Jeopardy! Masters' self-proclaimed "final boss") the closest, but still out of reach barring some questionable betting, at 10,200 points. It was still a contest for second place however, as Amy Schneider trailed Holzhauer by just 3,200 points. Here's the Final Jeopardy clue they all had to answer in game 2 in the category, World Heritage Sites:

"This entire capital is a World Heritage Site “linked to the history of the military & charitable order of St. John of Jerusalem."

Think about it for youself before find out the answer below…

And the answer is...

What is Valletta?

Valletta is the capital of Malta, and was home to the Knights of St. John, also known as the Knights of Malta or Knights Hospitaller, which was a medieval Catholic military order.

All three of the players got the clue right, but with Schneider not wagering anything, that allowed for Holzhauer to claim second place. So in game 2, Raut took three points, Holzhauer one and Schneider 0.

The next episode of Jeopardy! Masters airs on Monday, May 6. Here's how you can watch Jeopardy! Masters live or on-demand.