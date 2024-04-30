How to watch Jeopardy! Masters: online and on TV

We are often wowed by the smarts that people display playing Jeopardy!, but get ready to see a whole other level of it with the second-ever Jeopardy! Masters tournament, which begins Wednesday, May 1, and continues throughout much of the month. This isn't your normal Jeopardy! broadcast either, this is a primetime event, and we've got everything you need to know about how to watch Jeopardy! Masters right here.

Jeopardy! Masters 2024 sees six of the best Jeopardy! players of all time compete head to head in a series of games to determine who is the Jeopardy! Master. Last year's defending champ, James Holzhauer, and the first two runner-ups, Mattea Roach and Matt Amodio, return for this new tournament. The remaining three spots were filled out by the 2024 Tournament of Champion winner Yogesh Raut and the inaugural Jeopardy! Invitational Tournament champ Victoria Groce, as well as a producer's pick, which ended up being Amy Schneider, who was part of the first Jeopardy! Masters tournament and came in second in the JIT.

Airing most Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays in May at 8 pm ET/PT, here is how you can tune in to watch Jeopardy! Masters 2024.

How to watch Jeopardy! Masters in the US

While daily Jeopardy! can air on various channels and at different times depending on where you live, Jeopardy! Masters is going to be airing at the same time and the same place for everyone throughout the US. That's on ABC at 8 pm ET/PT.

ABC is available to anyone with a traditional pay-TV subscription, a TV antenna that receives local station signals or a live TV streaming service like Fubo, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV (in select markets) and YouTube TV. If you're not able to watch it live on ABC, subscribers of the above services can watch Jeopardy! Masters on-demand on ABC.com.

If you've cut the cord on live TV, then the way to watch Jeopardy! Masters is on-demand via Hulu, where episodes are going to be available the day after they air on live TV. Consumers can subscribe to Hulu as a standalone service, with live TV via the appropriately named Hulu with Live TV service or bundling it with Disney Plus (and possibly ESPN Plus) as part of the Disney Bundle.

How to watch Jeopardy! Masters anywhere

While Jeoaprdy! is a US game show, it has a reputation around the world. So if you're interested in watching the Jeopardy! Masters tournament from outside of the US, a Virtual Private Network (VPN) is going to be your best bet.

A VPN lets you change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to your favorite show or other content even if you're not there. Our favorite is NordVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.

How to use a VPN to watch any stream

Download the app at NordVPN

Choose the location of the streaming service you want to watch (UK, US, etc)

Navigate to the streaming service and start watching!

NordVPN is one of the simplest and most affordable ways to watch what you want, from wherever you want to watch it. It's straightforward and easy to use, has great security, is available on loads of streaming devices and, best of all, it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it out 100% risk-free. Give it a go.

Jeopardy! Masters schedule

Here is the complete schedule for Jeopardy! Masters 2024:

Wednesday, May 1, 8 pm ET/PT

Monday, May 6, 8 pm ET/PT

Wednesday, May 8, 8 pm ET/PT

Friday, May 10, 8 pm ET/PT

Monday, May 13, 8 pm ET/PT

Wednesday, May 15, 8 pm ET/PT

Friday, May 17, 8 pm ET/PT

Monday, May 20, 8 pm ET/PT

Wednesday, May 22, 8 pm ET/PT

Jeopardy! Masters host

Jeopardy! legend Ken Jennings has become the main host of Jeopardy!, and those duties will extend to the Jeopardy! Masters tournament. This is his second time hosting the tournament, as he also oversaw the inaugural tournament in 2023.