What's new on Tubi in June 2021

Tubi has quickly found itself as one of the go-to services for free movies and shows online, and that's in no small part to the fact that month after month it's adding new content from any one of its dozens of partners.

That's true in June 2021, too. We're going to see the likes of the 1992 classic Passenger 57, which finds Wesley Snipes fighting the bad guys high above Florida. Or 1997's Air Force One, which finds Harrison Ford as the President of the United States, fighting the bad guys high above Europe. Or 1991's Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves, which finds Kevin Costner fighting the bad guys high in — scratch that — deep in the forests of England.

And that's just a smidge of what's headed to the ad-supported streaming service in June.

Tubi (we mentioned it's free, right?) is available pretty much every modern streaming platform, as well as in a web browser at tubitv.com. It's mainly a U.S. service, but you're also able to watch in Canada, Mexico, Australia and New Zealand.

Action

Anna (1987)

Air Force One (1997)

Brick Mansions (2014)

Gamer (2009)

Passenger 57 (1992)

Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves (1991)

Snitch (2013)

Superfly (2018) - starting 5/26

The Hunter’s Prayer (2017)

War (2007)

Anime

Blood+ (2000)

Dr. Slump (1981)

Black Cinema

Hustle & Flow (2005)

Eve’s Bayou (1997)

Let’s Do It Again (1975)

Preacher’s Kid (2010)

South Central (1992)

The Ladies Man (2000)

The Perfect Holiday (2007)

Comedy

Four Weddings and a Funeral (1994)

Guess Who (2005)

How to Be a Latin Lover (2017)

Midnight in Paris (2011)

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (1989)

South Park: Bigger, Longer & Uncut (1999)

Drama

All the King’s Men (2006)

American Hustle (2013)

Any Given Sunday (1999)

Brick (2005)

Eyes Wide Shut (1999)

Full Metal Jacket (1987)

JFK (1991)

Message in a Bottle (1999)

My Sister’s Keeper (2009)

Rain Man (1988)

Rent (2005)

Roman J. Israel, Esq. (2017)

Sense and Sensibility (1995)

Seven Pounds (2008)

Striptease (1996)

The Truman Show (1998)

The Pursuit of Happyness (2006)

Troy (2004)

Vanilla Sky (2001)

Horror

American Psycho 2 (2002)

#FollowFriday (2016)

Ghost Ship (2002)

House on Haunted Hill (1999)

Isle of the Dead (2016)

Silent Hill (2006)

Urban Legends: The Final Cut (2000)

Kids and Family

Annie (2014)

Kung Fu Panda (2008)

Paddington (2014) - starting 6/16

Rock Dog (2016)

Rugrats Go Wild (2003)

Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride (2005)

The Adventures of Elmo in Grouchland (1999)

Sci-fi and thriller

I Still See You (2018) - starting 6/11

Kin (2018)

Knock Knock (2015)

Layer Cake (2004)

Sleepers (1996)

Poseidon (2005)

Predestination (2014)

Stargate (1994)

Unthinkable (2010)

Virus (1999)

Wind River (2017)

Tubi en Español