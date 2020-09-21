What's new on Tubi in October 2020

The Da Vinci Code is available to stream for free on Tubi in October.

Streaming movies and televisions shows doesn’t always have to mean a subscription. Ad-supported streaming service Tubi offers a pretty solid lineup of content for free, without the need for you to have a subscription of any kind.

This month the 2006 hit The Da Vinci Code arrives on the streamer. You can also watch season 1 of LEGO Masters, and get in the Halloween spirit with Cloverfield and Resident Evil.

Here’s Tubi’s new additions for October:

Action & Thriller

Bleeding Steel (2017)



(2017) White House Down (2013)



(2013) Wind River (2017)



(2017) Sin City (2005)



(2005) The Da Vinci Code (2006)



(2006) The Trust (2016)



Comedy

13 Going on 30 (2004)



(2004) And So It Goes (2014)



(2014) Kate & Leopold (2001)



(2001) The Tailor of Panama (2001)



(2001) Hector & The Search for Happiness (2014)



(2014) Vampire in Brooklyn (1995)

Drama

Cadillac Records (2008)



(2008) Enemy at the Gates (2001)



(2001) The Inevitable Defeat of Mister & Pete (2013)



(2013) The Soloist (2009)



Horror & Sci-Fi

Cloverfield (2008)



(2008) Dominion: Prequel to the Exorcist (2005)



(2005) Hostel 3 (2011)



(2011) Johnny Mnemonic (1995)



(1995) Resident Evil (2002)



(2002) The Eye (2008)



(2008) 30 Days of Night (2007)



(2007) 30 Days of Night: Dark Days (2010)



Kids & Family