What's new on Tubi in October 2020
By Emily Price
You can watch everything on Tubi for free.
Streaming movies and televisions shows doesn’t always have to mean a subscription. Ad-supported streaming service Tubi offers a pretty solid lineup of content for free, without the need for you to have a subscription of any kind.
This month the 2006 hit The Da Vinci Code arrives on the streamer. You can also watch season 1 of LEGO Masters, and get in the Halloween spirit with Cloverfield and Resident Evil.
Here’s Tubi’s new additions for October:
Action & Thriller
- Bleeding Steel (2017)
- White House Down (2013)
- Wind River (2017)
- Sin City (2005)
- The Da Vinci Code (2006)
- The Trust (2016)
Comedy
- 13 Going on 30 (2004)
- And So It Goes (2014)
- Kate & Leopold (2001)
- The Tailor of Panama (2001)
- Hector & The Search for Happiness (2014)
- Vampire in Brooklyn (1995)
Drama
- Cadillac Records (2008)
- Enemy at the Gates (2001)
- The Inevitable Defeat of Mister & Pete (2013)
- The Soloist (2009)
Horror & Sci-Fi
- Cloverfield (2008)
- Dominion: Prequel to the Exorcist (2005)
- Hostel 3 (2011)
- Johnny Mnemonic (1995)
- Resident Evil (2002)
- The Eye (2008)
- 30 Days of Night (2007)
- 30 Days of Night: Dark Days (2010)
Kids & Family
- Tarzan (2013)
- Daddy Day Camp (2007)
- Free Birds (2013)
- LEGO Masters - Season 1
- Monster Trucks (2016)
