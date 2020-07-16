What's on for Thursday, July 16, 2020

Welcome to another Thursday! Look, we're sorry about last Thursday. We figured a documentary about elephants learning to write with their tails was going to be more interesting than it actually was.

Our bad.

But this Thursday is definitely going to be, as the kids say, gloke. (It'll catch on. Just you see.)

From Korean baseball in the morning to the cast of 30 Rock getting back together in the evening, it's going to be a busy one.

Here's the best of the best of what's on the way today. All times are Eastern.

Korean baseball: NC Dinos at Kiwoom Heroes

There's no baseball yet in the United States. But once you start your day with some Korean baseball — it'll be Thursday evening in that part of the world as you're watching this — you'll probably never want to go back to glacier-like original version of the game.

The sport is pretty much the same — but the atmosphere is completely different.

Watch at 5:25 a.m. on ESPN2

Fatal Affair

This one's going to be a must-watch.

Ellie (Nia Long) tries to mend her marriage with her husband Marcus (Stephen Bishop) after a brief encounter with an old friend, David (Omar Epps), only to find that David is more dangerous and unstable than she'd realized.

Fatal Affair is directed by Peter Sullivan.

Holey Moley II: The Seque

What, Korean baseball wasn't good enough for you?

Fine.

Mini-golf lovers from around the country compete on an extreme obstacle golf course to win $25,000 and a trip to the finals on "Mt. Holey Moley." Rob Riggle, Joe Tessitore and Jeannie Mai host, with Stephen Curry as the resident golf pro.

Watch at 8 p.m. at ABC

30 Rock Reunion

This one's going to be a little tricky. Tonight, the cast of 30 Rock is getting back together for one of them newfangled social-distanced reunion things that all the stars are doing while they're stuck at home.

But in a somewhat awkward turn of events (and according to Vulture, a fairly large number of NBC affiliates won't actually be carrying the show as a sort of boycott, saying it's too much of a promotion of NBCUniversal's new streaming service Peacock, which ultimately could lead more viewers to ditch linear TV.

The good news? If you can't watch the reunion live tonight, you can watch it Friday, erm, on Peacock.

Watch at 8 p.m. on NBC, and streaming Friday on Peacock

Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan

We will never not recommend this movie whenever it is on. The plot. The pacing. The hairpieces — the second Star Trek movie (and the first one worth watching) truly is a classic.

And it's worth watching the trailer below. It's original footage, but re-edited in the modern fashion.

Watch at 8 p.m. on BBC America

The Martian

Speaking of space, The Martian is another film that we'll recommend every damn time it's on TV. Because when the world is going to pot and you need to feel good about something, you can rest assured that Matt Damon will, once again, science the shit out of things.

And The Martian is firmly on our list of shows to watch before you get to the upcoming Amazon Prime series Away in September, so there's that.