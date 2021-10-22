What's on TV for Friday, Oct. 22

The Brooklyn Nets are taking on the Philadelphia 76ers tonight; Higgins' therapist hires her to look into why one of her teenage patients died of suicide on a new Magnum P.I.; and Nancy and her friends follow a surprising lead from a podcaster on a new episode of Nancy Drew.

📺 See what's on live TV where you live with our full U.S. TV guide.

NBA Basketball

Tonight the Brooklyn Nets are taking on the Philadelphia 76ers in some basketball. Tonight's game is being played from Wells Fargo Center.

Watch at 7:45 p.m. ET on ESPN.

Magnum P.I.

Tonight on a new episode of Magnum P.I., Higgins' therapist hires her to look into why one of her teenage patients died of suicide.

Watch at 9 p.m. ET on CBS.

Nancy Drew

Tonight on a new episode of Nancy Drew, on the trail of the Frozen Hearts Killer, Nancy and her friends follow a surprising lead from a podcaster at an annual convention for amateur sleuths.

Watch at 9 p.m. ET on The CW.

Pen & Teller: Fool Us

Tonight on Penn & Teller: Fool Us, the magicians featured in the episode include Anchal Kumawat, Mark Doetsch, Michael O'Brien and Adrian Cárratalá.

Watch at 8 p.m. ET on The CW.

Locke & Key Season 2

After their father is murdered under mysterious circumstances, the three Locke siblings and their mother move into their ancestral home, Keyhouse, which they discover is full of magical keys that may be connected to their father's death. As the Locke children explore the different keys and their unique powers, a mysterious demon awakens — and will stop at nothing to steal them. From Carlton Cuse (Lost, Bates Motel) and Meredith Averill (The Haunting of Hill House), Locke & Key is a coming-of-age mystery about love, loss and the unshakable bonds that define family.

Watch anytime on Netflix.