What's on TV for Friday, Dec. 10

The Brooklyn Nets are taking on the Atlanta Hawks in some NBA basketball

There's a Christmas Eve ransomware attack on the Honolulu Police Department on a new Magnum P.I.

Nick, George and Bess unravel the truth behind a college student's mysterious death on a new Nancy Drew .

NBA Basketball

Tonight the Brooklyn Nets are taking on the Atlanta Hawks in some basketball. Tonight's game is being played from State Farm Arena in Atlanta.

Watch at 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN.

Magnum P.I.

Tonight on Magnum P.I., a Christmas Eve ransomware attack on the Honolulu Police Department forces Lia to reveal a family secret to Magnum and Katsumoto.

Watch at 9 p.m. ET on CBS.

S.W.A.T

Tonight on a new episode of S.W.A.T, when an undocumented woman is violently abducted, the team forms an unlikely alliance to try and bring her home alive.

Watch at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

Crossing Swords

Another 10 episodes of bingeable mayhem, representing the next chapter in the adventures of Patrick the long-suffering squire (Nicholas Hoult) as he climbs the ladder of knighthood in the service of the volatile King Merriman (Luke Evans). There are new friends to make, new enemies to vanquish and new horrors to scar Patrick for life; including bloodthirsty leprechauns, an island of killer monkeys and a shadowy villain who could destroy everything Patrick has ever known! From creators John Harvatine IV and Tom Root, and Stoopid Buddy Stoodios, the producers of Robot Chicken and Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K.!

Watch anytime on Hulu.

Nancy Drew

Tonight on a new Nancy Drew, Nick, George and Bess unravel the truth behind a college student's mysterious death, while unexpected obstacles prevent Ace from working with Nancy and Agent Park as they grow closer.

Watch at 9 p.m. ET on The CW.

How to Ruin Christmas: The Funeral

After last year's Christmas disaster, Tumi finds herself in the center of another holiday family mess when a relative suddenly passes away.

Watch anytime on Netflix.

Saturday Morning All Star Hits!

Wildly irreverent and slightly disturbing, this adult animation, live-action hybrid celebrates the campy, Saturday-morning shows of the '80s and '90s.

Watch anytime on Netflix.