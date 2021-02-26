What's on TV for Friday, February 26

It’s a night of challenges today. Tonight the Indiana Pacers are taking on the Boston Celtics, the Task Force is taking on the disappearance of a defense contractor, and The United States is taking on Billie Holiday.

RuPaul’s Drag Race is showing what it took to help the show go on during COVID, and Disney+ is dropping a new Frozen 2-inspired bedtime story for the kids.

NBA Basketball

Tonight the Indiana Pacers are taking on the Boston Celtics in some basketball. Tonight's game is being played from the home of the Celtics, TD Garden.

Watch at 7:45pm EST on ESPN

The Blacklist

Tonight on a new episode of The Blacklist, the Task Force investigates the strange disappearance of a defense contractor. Meanwhile. Agent Cooper receives an unexpected offer.

Watch at 8pm EST on NBC

Shark Tank

On a new episode of Shark Tank tonight we meet two friends that think they've created a great solution for people who have trouble making their bed. Their bedding product makes making your bed a lot more convenient.

Watch at 8pm EST on ABC

Myth: A Frozen Tale

In an enchanted forest outside of Arendelle, a family sits down for a bedtime story and is transported to a vibrant and mystical world where the elemental spirits inspired by Frozen 2 come to life and the myth of their past and future is revealed.

Watch anytime on Disney+

The United States vs. Billie Holiday

Billie Holiday, one of the greatest jazz musicians of all time, spent much of her career being adored by fans across the globe. Beginning in the 1940’s in New York City, the federal government targeted Holiday in a growing effort to escalate and racialize the war on drugs, ultimately aiming to stop her from singing her controversial and heart-wrenching ballad, “Strange Fruit.”

Watch anytime on Hulu

RuPaul's Drag Race

COVID may have shut down production for a number of shows, but not RuPaul's Drag Race. Tonight's episode shows how the season 13 queens were able to let the show go on, even as the world was shutting down.

Watch at 8pm EST on VH1

Crazy About Her

After spending a wild night together, Adri discovers the only way to see Carla again is to become a patient at the psychiatric center where she resides in this Netflix film.

Watch anytime on Netflix