What's on TV for Friday, July 2

Bill & Ted meet a visitor from the future that gives them instructions on how to save life as we know it in Bill & Ted Face the Music, which arrives on Hulu today. Visitors from the future also make an appearance in The Tomorrow War starring Chris Pratt, which arrives on Prime Video today, and Guy Fieri is headed to Houston on a new episode of Diners, Drive-Ins, & Dives.

Bill & Ted Face The Music

The stakes are higher than ever for the time-traveling exploits of William "Bill" S. Preston, Esq. (Alex Winter) and Theodore "Ted" Logan (Keanu Reeves). Yet to fulfill their rock and roll destiny, the now middle-aged best friends set out on a new adventure when a visitor from the future warns them that only their song can save life as we know it. Along the way, they will be helped by their daughters, a new batch of historical figures, and a few music legends!

Summer of Soul

In his acclaimed debut as a filmmaker, Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson presents a powerful and transporting documentary—part music film, part historical record created around an epic event that celebrated Black history, culture and fashion. Over the course of six weeks in the summer of 1969, just one hundred miles south of Woodstock, The Harlem Cultural Festival was filmed in Marcus Garvey Park. The footage was never seen and largely forgotten–until now. SUMMER OF SOUL shines a light on the importance of history to our spiritual well-being and stands as a testament to the healing power of music during times of unrest, both past and present. The feature includes never-before-seen concert performances by Stevie Wonder, Nina Simone, Sly & the Family Stone, Gladys Knight & the Pips, Ray Baretto, Abbey Lincoln & Max Roach and more. SUMMER OF SOUL premiered at the Sundance Film Festival, where it won both the Grand Jury Prize and Audience Award. Together with Disney’s new BIPOC creator initiative Onyx Collective, Searchlight Pictures will release it theatrically and it will also stream on Hulu.

The Tomorrow War

In The Tomorrow War, the world is stunned when a group of time travelers arrive from the year 2051 to deliver an urgent message: Thirty years in the future mankind is losing a global war against a deadly alien species. The only hope for survival is for soldiers and civilians from the present to be transported to the future and join the fight. Among those recruited is high school teacher and family man Dan Forester (Chris Pratt). Determined to save the world for his young daughter, Dan teams up with a brilliant scientist (Yvonne Strahovski) and his estranged father (J.K. Simmons) in a desperate quest to rewrite the fate of the planet. Available in HDR.

Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives

Tonight on a new episode of Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives Guy Fieri hits the road to Houston, where he checks out the rotisserie pork at a Greek diner and later a poke place in Kahului, Hawaii, that is dishin' out fresh fish.

High School Musical: The Series

When the Wildcats are benched from rehearsal for a week, tensions rise to the surface during Career Day. Big Red questions if Ashlyn understands his dreams; Howie makes a surprising move with Kourtney; E.J. shocks his dad with a revelation; and Ricky and Nini visit an old haunt.

Dynasty

Tonight on a new episode of Dynasty, Fallon and Blake brainstorm ideas for the Fallon Unlimited IPO which leads to a meeting with Corinne Simon, an SEC officer, and a figure from Liam's past.

We The People

Learn the basics of rights and citizenship with upbeat songs by popular artists like Janelle Monáe, H.E.R., Adam Lambert, Brandi Carlile and more.

The Mysterious Benedict Society

Placed undercover at a boarding school known as The Institute, a group of orphans must foil a nefarious plot with global ramifications while creating a new sort of family along the way. Based on the bestseller by Trenton Lee Stewart which Time Magazine called “one of the best young adult books of all time,” The Mysterious Benedict Society stars Emmy Award winner Tony Hale in the titular role and features a standout ensemble of young actors.

