What's on TV for Friday, Oct. 15

Season 3 on You arrives on Netflix today; Game 1 of the ALCS between the Red Sox and Astros gets underway; and sparks fly between Nancy and her counterpart in law enforcement on a new episode of Nancy Drew.

MLB Playoffs

The Boston Red Sox and the Houston Astros begin their seven-game ALCS series to see who advances to the World Series. Game 1 is taking place in Houston.

Watch at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.

You season 3

In season 3 of You, Joe and Love, now married and raising their baby, have moved to the balmy Northern California enclave of Madre Linda, where they’re surrounded by privileged tech entrepreneurs, judgmental mommy bloggers and Insta-famous biohackers. Joe is committed to his new role as a husband and dad, but fears Love’s lethal impulsiveness. And then there’s his heart. Could the woman he’s been searching for all this time live right next door? Breaking out of a cage in a basement is one thing. But the prison of a picture-perfect marriage to a woman who’s wise to your tricks? Well, that’ll prove a much more complicated escape.

Watch anytime on Netflix.

Magnum P.I.

Tonight on a new episode of Magnum P.I., Magnum, Higgins and Rick go undercover at a ritzy country club when a young caddie is fired after being accused of stealing a member's golf clubs.

Watch at 9 p.m. ET on CBS.

Karma's World

Lyrically gifted middle schooler Karma juggles rap dreams and rhyme schemes while using her talent, ambition and heart to solve any problem.

Watch anytime on Netflix.

Blue Bloods

Tonight on a new episode of Blue Bloods, Frank must decide between remaining police commissioner and pursuing a new professional chapter when his old friend Lenny Ross presents him with an exciting job offer.

Watch at 10 p.m. ET on CBS.

Nancy Drew

Tonight on a new Nancy Drew, as The Drew Crew investigates the Frozen Heart murders, sparks fly between Nancy and her counterpart in law enforcement on Nancy's first day as the Community Liaison.

Watch at 9 p.m. ET on The CW.

Shark Tank

Tonight Peter Jones, global business tycoon and original Dragon from BBC's "Dragon's Den," brings his expertise from across the pond into the Tank in an all-new episode.

Watch at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.