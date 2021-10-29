What's on TV for Friday, Oct. 29

Game 3 of the World Series between the Atlanta Braves and the Houston Astros is tonight; the Charlotte Hornets are taking on the Miami Heat in some basketball; and life-threatening sleepwalking suddenly spikes in town on a new episode of Nancy Drew.

The World Series

Tonight is Game 3 of this year's World Series. With the series tied 1-1, the Atlanta Braves are facing off against the Houston Astros from Truist Park in Atlanta.

Watch at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.

NBA Basketball

Tonight the Charlotte Hornets are taking on the Miami Heat in some basketball. Tonight's game is being played from FTX Arena in Miami.

Watch at 7:45 p.m. ET on ESPN.

Shark Tank

Tonight on a new episode of Shark Tank, Nirav Tolia, founder of the successful neighborhood networking service, Nextdoor, brings his desire to inspire and mentor the country's sharpest entrepreneurs.

Watch at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Army of Thieves

In this prequel to Army of the Dead, a mysterious woman recruits bank teller Dieter to assist in a heist of impossible-to-crack safes across Europe. Check out our review of Army of Thieves.

Watch anytime on Netflix.

Nancy Drew

Tonight on a new episode of Nancy Drew, when life-threatening sleepwalking suddenly spikes in town, the Drew Crew races to protect everyone from the supernatural threat that's causing these terrifying experiences.

Watch at 9 p.m. ET on The CW.

Colin in Black & White

Colin in Black and White is a drama series from Colin Kaepernick and Ava DuVernay explores Kaepernick's high school years and the experiences that led him to become an activist.

Watch anytime on Netflix.