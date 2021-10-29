What's on TV for Friday, Oct. 29
By Emily Price
Game 3 of the World Series is tonight!
Game 3 of the World Series between the Atlanta Braves and the Houston Astros is tonight; the Charlotte Hornets are taking on the Miami Heat in some basketball; and life-threatening sleepwalking suddenly spikes in town on a new episode of Nancy Drew.
📺 See what's on live TV where you live with our full U.S. TV guide.
The World Series
Tonight is Game 3 of this year's World Series. With the series tied 1-1, the Atlanta Braves are facing off against the Houston Astros from Truist Park in Atlanta.
Watch at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.
NBA Basketball
Tonight the Charlotte Hornets are taking on the Miami Heat in some basketball. Tonight's game is being played from FTX Arena in Miami.
Watch at 7:45 p.m. ET on ESPN.
Shark Tank
Tonight on a new episode of Shark Tank, Nirav Tolia, founder of the successful neighborhood networking service, Nextdoor, brings his desire to inspire and mentor the country's sharpest entrepreneurs.
Watch at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.
Army of Thieves
In this prequel to Army of the Dead, a mysterious woman recruits bank teller Dieter to assist in a heist of impossible-to-crack safes across Europe. Check out our review of Army of Thieves.
Watch anytime on Netflix.
Nancy Drew
Tonight on a new episode of Nancy Drew, when life-threatening sleepwalking suddenly spikes in town, the Drew Crew races to protect everyone from the supernatural threat that's causing these terrifying experiences.
Watch at 9 p.m. ET on The CW.
Colin in Black & White
Colin in Black and White is a drama series from Colin Kaepernick and Ava DuVernay explores Kaepernick's high school years and the experiences that led him to become an activist.
Watch anytime on Netflix.
